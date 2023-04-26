Censinet Awarded “Most Innovative Health IT Company” for Leadership on Industry Collaboration to Fight Cyber Threats
Company Exclusively Recognized by Healthcare IT Today at HIMSS '23 For Activating Healthcare Community to Reduce Cyber Risk Through Its Multi-Sided Risk Network
After evaluating thousands of health IT companies, we are proud to recognize Censinet as the Most Innovative Health IT Company this year”BOSTON, MA, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, announced today it was awarded “Most Innovative Health IT Company” by Healthcare IT Today for its innovations in leveraging the power of the healthcare community to manage, mitigate, and respond to advanced cyber threats that threaten patient safety. The Company was the exclusive winner of the annual Healthcare IT Today Award and was recognized for its visionary leadership at the HIMSS 2023 conference last week.
— John Lynn, Founder of Healthcare IT Today
“Censinet is truly honored to be named the Most Innovative Health IT Company by Healthcare IT Today,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Since inception, Censinet has focused on harnessing the collective power of the healthcare community to fight cyber threats and we’re proud that the Censinet risk network and other collaborative initiatives with industry partners have been recognized for their successful execution on that vision.”
The Company was recognized for its innovations in bringing together key health sector constituencies – including providers, payers, vendors, and partner organizations – to increase risk transparency and elevate overall industry cybersecurity maturity, strength, and resiliency. These innovations include:
● The Censinet risk network, the industry’s first and only collaborative, multi-sided risk exchange where healthcare organizations share cyber risk data seamlessly and securely to improve risk posture and mitigate cyber risks across the network.
● Cybersecurity Transparent designation, a joint initiative between Censinet and KLAS Research to drive greater risk transparency across the industry and recognize healthcare vendor organizations for their cyber preparedness and maturity.
● The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, a landmark initiative co-led by KLAS Research and the American Hospital Association (AHA) and sponsored by leading health systems, to establish actionable peer benchmarks for participants to elevate cybersecurity program performance, maturity, and best practice coverage.
“After evaluating thousands of health IT companies, we are proud to recognize Censinet as the Most Innovative Health IT Company this year,” said John Lynn, Founder of Healthcare IT Today. “Censinet won the award due to its innovative efforts to create a real, meaningful community around risk management; it’s novel initiatives with key industry partners like KLAS and AHA to help all industry participants strengthen cybersecurity; and, the fact that Censinet is more than just software – it’s a platform where the community can easily and effectively support each other to reduce cyber risk and protect patient care.”
The Healthcare IT Today Awards recognize those individuals and companies that stand out in their approach to the problems healthcare faces and their unique approaches to solving those problems.
