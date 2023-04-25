TDHCA awards $8.1 million for weatherization contracts

21 organizations to provide local support to low-income families

(AUSTIN) – TDHCA has announced the allocation of $8.1 million for weatherization contracts to 21 statewide organizations and city offices. The funding is made available through the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) from the US Department of Energy (DOE), which allows for the installation of energy saving materials, such as caulking, weather-stripping, ceiling, wall and floor insulation, and the repair or replacement of energy inefficient heating and cooling systems in order to help low-income households control their energy costs.

“TDHCA’s Weatherization Program is a crucial instrument in helping low-income Texans remedy high energy bills and creating a healthier home environment through the services provided by our statewide partners,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA’s executive director. “Since its inception, WAP has invested millions of dollars to improve the homes and lives of the elderly, those with disabilities, and families with young children.”

The following is the list of grantees that will serve as 2023-24 WAP providers along with their respective allocation amounts:

Grantee Allocation Amount 1 Alamo Area Council of Government $672,681 2 BakerRipley $1,004,146 3 Brazos Valley Community Action Programs $270,194 4 City of Fort Worth Neighborhood Services Department $389,710 5 Combined Community Action, Inc. $183,397 6 Community Action Committee of Victoria, Texas $246,152 7 Community Action Corporation of South Texas $900,335 8 Community Council of South Central Texas, Inc. $269,778 9 Concho Valley Community Action Agency $155,831 10 Dallas County Health and Human Services $649,698 11 Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp. of Planning Region XI $232,962 12 El Paso Community Action Program – Project BRAVO $363,816 13 Greater East Texas Community Action Program $748,893 14 Hill Country Community Action Association, Inc. $222,660l 15 Nueces County Community Action Agency $141,661 16 Panhandle Community Services $226,464 17 Rolling Plains Management Corporation $342,897 18 South Plains Community Action Association, Inc. $207,047 19 Texoma Council of Governments $445,232 20 Travis County Health and Human Services $247,692 21 West Texas Opportunities, Inc. $224,248 $8,145,494

WAP funds are made available through the U.S. Department of Energy. Eligibility is calculated at 200% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. Income limits can be found at https://www.tdhca.state.tx.us/community-affairs/wap/guidance.htm. More information about WAP can be found at https://www.tdhca.state.tx.us/community-affairs/wap/index.htm.