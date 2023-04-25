Submit Release
TDHCA awards $8.1 million for weatherization contracts


 

21 organizations to provide local support to low-income families

(AUSTIN) – TDHCA has announced the allocation of $8.1 million for weatherization contracts to 21 statewide organizations and city offices. The funding is made available through the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) from the US Department of Energy (DOE), which allows for the installation of energy saving materials, such as caulking, weather-stripping, ceiling, wall and floor insulation, and the repair or replacement of energy inefficient heating and cooling systems in order to help low-income households control their energy costs.

“TDHCA’s Weatherization Program is a crucial instrument in helping low-income Texans remedy high energy bills and creating a healthier home environment through the services provided by our statewide partners,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA’s executive director. “Since its inception, WAP has invested millions of dollars to improve the homes and lives of the elderly, those with disabilities, and families with young children.”

The following is the list of grantees that will serve as 2023-24 WAP providers along with their respective allocation amounts:

  Grantee Allocation Amount
1 Alamo Area Council of Government $672,681
2 BakerRipley $1,004,146
3 Brazos Valley Community Action Programs $270,194
4 City of Fort Worth Neighborhood Services Department $389,710
5 Combined Community Action, Inc. $183,397
6 Community Action Committee of Victoria, Texas $246,152
7 Community Action Corporation of South Texas $900,335
8 Community Council of South Central Texas, Inc. $269,778
9 Concho Valley Community Action Agency $155,831
10 Dallas County Health and Human Services $649,698
11 Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp. of Planning Region XI $232,962
12 El Paso Community Action Program – Project BRAVO $363,816
13 Greater East Texas Community Action Program $748,893
14 Hill Country Community Action Association, Inc. $222,660l
15 Nueces County Community Action Agency $141,661
16 Panhandle Community Services $226,464
17 Rolling Plains Management Corporation $342,897
18 South Plains Community Action Association, Inc. $207,047
19 Texoma Council of Governments $445,232
20 Travis County Health and Human Services $247,692
21 West Texas Opportunities, Inc. $224,248
    $8,145,494

WAP funds are made available through the U.S. Department of Energy. Eligibility is calculated at 200% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. Income limits can be found at https://www.tdhca.state.tx.us/community-affairs/wap/guidance.htm. More information about WAP can be found at https://www.tdhca.state.tx.us/community-affairs/wap/index.htm.

 

About the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is committed to expanding fair housing choice and opportunities for Texans through the administration and funding of affordable housing and homeownership opportunities, weatherization, and community-based services with the help of for-profits, nonprofits, and local governments. For more information about fair housing, funding opportunities, or services in your area, please visit www.tdhca.state.tx.us or the Learn about Fair Housing in Texas page. 

- 30 -

