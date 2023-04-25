CCHR Presents a Look at Mental Health, the Arts and Fallen Artists Gone Too Soon
Please join us, as we honor and remember great contributors to the humanities and arts, for an in-depth look at why so many luminaries fell before their time.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is hosting a complimentary event covering great artists over the decades and how they were lost them before their time. Titled “Fallen Artists – Gone Too Soon”, this event is open to the general public and should appeal to artists, parents, teachers and professionals in the entertainment industry. The event is designed for anyone interested in learning more about how such talented individuals could fall from such great heights into ruin and the common denominators that led to these tragedies.
Over the decades and across a myriad of talents, artists such as Ernest Hemingway, Marilyn Monroe, Kurt Cobain and many others, contemporary and past, all have one thing in common they all suffered the same terrible tale of success turned to ruination by a sometimes hidden yet common cause.
Those attending the event will learn about the lives of some of the top performing artists in history, become familiar with various treatments these artists had to undergo to continue their career, find out how artists today are treated and discover historical and contemporary facts about the field of mental health.
We often revere great artists and recognize in their music, their portrayals or their stories, the very fabric of what gives life its meaning and joy. Unfortunately, they are also human and subject to the same pitfalls as all of us. History also tells us, unfortunately, that they have often been an easy target for those who would profit from their vulnerabilities.
This promises to be a fascinating look into the lives of artists and the lessons to be learned from their choices. This live event is held at the CCHR offices, located at 109 Fort Harrison Ave. in Clearwater. To learn more or to reserve a spot, please call (800) 782-2878.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
