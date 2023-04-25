Get Ready for Play Playground: Slide into a World of Theatrical Hospitality and Game Show Energy
Play Playground set to open Fall of 2023 at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las VegasLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Play Social Inc. is scheduled to open their first Play Playground location this fall as a 13,000 square-foot immersive playground at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Play Playground will be a first-of-its-kind fantastical large-scale gamified experience.
“We are thrilled to be launching our groundbreaking anchor attraction at Luxor,” said Brad Albright, CEO of Play Social Inc. “Play Playground is a multi-dimensional, dynamic world that stimulates all the senses and facilitates social interaction through bespoke social games, appealing to all ages during the day and adults at night.”
Transporting people back to the carefree joy of childhood, guests will enter a magical world, imagined by celebrated designer Paul Bishop, where 20 larger-than-life immersive games and attractions are found at every turn. Play Playground will feature theatrical cocktails and endless cheering, laughter, and the excitement of working up the leaderboard with friends—both old and new. No skills are required—only the desire to leave the real world behind and have fun! Play Playground is for families, couples, co-workers, friends and anyone and everyone who wants to play.
“As we grow up, we have forgotten the importance of play - of laughing together, high fiving, and the excitement of winning with your team,” explained Jennifer Worthington, COO of Play Social Inc. “We want people to put their phones down, grab a drink, jump into the games and play to the top of the leaderboards. Guests will feel like they have been dropped into their own game show!”
Brad and Jennifer are joined on the company’s Board by Ian Sugarman, who leads immersive entertainment investments for WestRiver Group. Ian commented, “Play Playground is for anyone and everyone who wants to TOLP (“Time Off, Let’s Play!”). I am excited to be part of this transformative experiential concept that will make people smile especially if they decide to ride the slide into the bar.” Sugarman, a former Morgan Stanley vice chairman of retail investment banking, has teamed with Erik Anderson, WestRiver Group Founder and CEO, who is the modern founder of Topgolf and led the opening of the Las Vegas flagship venue at MGM Grand.
Play will feature two bars, VIP mezzanines, and private event spaces that can be customized for corporate buyouts, special events, birthday parties, bachelorettes, and conventioneers.
“Play Playground is such a natural fit for Luxor! Our guests seek fun and adventure throughout their Las Vegas visits and will find in Play a place for their inner child to let loose,” said Chuck Bowling, Luxor’s President & COO. “With so much happening at the south end of The Strip, we are thrilled to welcome Jen, Brad and the Play Playground team to our family.”
Ticket and reservation information will be available soon. For more information, visit www.playplayground.com or follow Play Playground on Facebook and Instagram.
Download High-Res Renderings: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/Ah8bcsPEJX
About Play Social Inc.
Play Social’s mission is to bring people together through magical, immersive and gamified theatrical hospitality experiences. With its team of renowned hospitality innovators, designers, fabricators and social science luminaries, the company is establishing a global foundation of immersive entertainment facilities that will emphasize raising the bar in production value while at the same time fostering ever-increasing social interaction for the general public as well as for private events.
About Luxor Hotel and Casino
One of the most iconic hotels on The Strip, the Luxor pyramid invites curiosity and discovery while the inside rewards visitors with equal parts excitement and intrigue. The resort features a wide variety of entertainment including the wildly popular America’s Got Talent presents Superstars Live, international phenomenon Blue Man Group, the hilarious comedy of Carrot Top, the provocative adult revue FANTASY, and the ultimate competition gaming and entertainment venue HyperX Esports Arena. Three of Las Vegas’ most dynamic attractions – Discovering King Tut’s Tomb, Titanic, The Artifact Exhibition and Bodies…The Exhibition – make their homes at Luxor. Luxor is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit Luxor.com, call toll free at (877) 386-4658, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
