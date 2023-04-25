Luis Da Silva, Jr., and Ricky Goings Join Capital Classic Ownership Group
Nation’s prominent high school basketball All-American game celebrates 50 years in Washington, D.C. on April 29, 2023.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luis Da Silva, Jr., and Ricky Goings Join Capital Classic Ownership Group
Capital Classic
Nation’s prominent high school basketball All-American game celebrates 50 years in Washington, D.C. on April 29, 2023.
The Capital Classic, today announced that Luis Da Silva, Jr. founder of the Aiko Group, an investment capital firm that has joined the Capital Classic ownership group. Da Silva, Jr. also known as “Trikz” starred in the iconic Nike freestyle ads and a dribbling phenom endorsed by Nike at the age of 18 and currently is an actor in over 70 featured films, and a producer in Hollywood. Luis is most known for his character Diego in FAST FIVE and being reprised in the upcoming FAST X releasing worldwide on May 19, 2023. Luis is also known for his roles and films in 21 Jump Street and One Way.
Also joining the ownership group is DC native R. Ricky Goings, Co-Founder & President of Team Society Ventures Inc. Mr. Goings is the founder of the 30x30 Select Combine, an exposure camp for under recruited college prospects in the DMV area. In 2017 Ricky co-founded The Red Cup Hour, a sports podcast that has focused on interviews with College and NBA basketball legends. He also serves as the Federal Local Government Liaison for the Office of Youth Programs of the Department of Employment Services for D.C. Government.
“We are excited to have Luis and Ricky join the Capital Classic team. Their passion for basketball and for this game is exactly what we need on the team to continue to grow the game back to the prominence it deserves.” said Tom Doyle, CEO of The Capital Classic.
The Hoop Culture Capital Classic – the nation’s first high school basketball All-American game – annually features the top 10 high school basketball players in the capital region (D.C., Maryland, and Virginia) versus top student-athletes assembled from across the country. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Capital Classic has become a major spotlight game for many elite basketball players, including NBA All-Stars and Hall of Famers such as LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and Moses Malone.
For more information about the game, visit thecapitalclassic.com.
About Events DC
Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for live and on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com
Media Contacts:
Craig Chester, Events DC
cchester@eventsdc.com
202-359-2806
Thomas Doyle
301.367.2954
thecapitalclassic@gmail.com
Thomas Doyle
The Capital Classic
+1 202-997-1239
email us here