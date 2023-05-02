Available Today - New Book Shares that the Secret to Finding Joy is Prioritizing Your Relationships
Rooted Joy, the Debut Book in the Girlfriend Gathering Series by Becky Harling, Available Today Through Iron Stream Media
The key to a happier, more fulfilled life is a deeper, intentional connection with Christ, and solid, faith-affirming friendships”BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Best-selling author Becky Harling has released her new project ROOTED JOY, the first in a series of “Girlfriend Gathering” books. Rooted Joy is available today in both print and Kindle formats through Iron Stream Media.
— Becky Harling
The book was born after Becky gathered with a few of her best friends for a girls’ weekend. “We shared our hearts, cried together, read scripture together, laughed together, and connected on a deep level,” she shares.
After that retreat, God planted an idea in her heart for a ‘Girlfriend Gathering’ series that women could use for a friends’ weekend retreat or for a short 4-week Bible study.
Becky asserts, “With depression, anxiety, and loneliness on the rise, women need more joy. And the secret to a more joyful life might surprise you. It is relationships. Plain and simple. In ROOTED JOY, readers encounter promises of deep-seeded joy and ways to overcome loneliness and isolation through the lens of the book of Philippians. The key to a happier, more fulfilled life is a deeper, intentional connection with Christ, and solid, faith-affirming friendships.”
ROOTED JOY is published by Iron Stream Media and is available today, May 2, 2023. Retail page is available here.
About Becky Harling:
Becky Harling has a degree in biblical literature and is a popular speaker at retreats and conferences. Her life experience as a pastor’s wife, parent, grandparent, women’s ministries leader, and survivor of breast cancer all bring depth and transparency to her message. A best-selling author, Becky has written many books including How to Listen so People will Talk and The Extraordinary Power of Praise.
About Iron Stream Media:
Making disciples as we go. Iron Stream media derives its name from Proverbs 27:17, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” This sharpening describes the process of discipleship, to one another. Iron Stream Media provides a variety of solutions for churches, missionaries, and nonprofits that include in-depth bible study curriculum, Christian book publishing, and consultative series. Iron Stream Media is the home of Iron Stream Books, Brookstone Creative Group, Iron Stream Kids, and Iron Stream Fiction. https://www.ironstreammedia.com/
Lori Heiselman
Biscuit Media Group
+1 714-553-5181
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Rooted Joy introduction