Great Wolf Lodge Partners with IBCCES Leading the Pack For Accessibility & Inclusion at Indoor Water Park Resorts

UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Wolf Lodge is partnering with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), the global leader in autism and neurodiversity certification, to enhance inclusion and accessibility at its 19 resorts across the U.S. As part of this partnership, IBCCES is helping the beloved family resort develop sensory guides for each slide, pool, ride, attraction, show and activity found at Great Wolf Lodge locations across the country. The downloadable guide, available at www.greatwolf.com starting in mid-May, will provide a valuable and convenient tool for sensory-sensitive guests as they plan their visit to the indoor water park resort.

IBCCES has extensive experience within the travel and hospitality industry, and a team of experts traveled to multiple Great Wolf Lodge locations to independently evaluate and assign sensory ratings. The resulting sensory guide provides a comprehensive overview of each attraction or entertainment experience and provides a rating for all senses -- sight, smell, sound, touch and taste. The guide will help ensure each individual can prepare and be aware of what to expect based on their own personal sensitivities or those of their children.

In addition to the sensory guide, Great Wolf Lodge will receive training materials for every aspect of its business, including content created specifically for water attractions to better assist Pack Members working in the resort’s expansive indoor water park. This is all part of Great Wolf Lodge’s desire to create a resort experience that is even more accommodating for sensory-sensitive guests and overall inclusiveness for all guests.

“Part of helping families strengthening their pack is recognizing that every guest and family who visits a Great Wolf Lodge is unique, and we want to be prepared to deliver a joy-filled experience to everyone who stays with us,” shared John Murphy, Chief Executive Officer for Great Wolf Resorts. “As part of our partnership with IBCCES, we will leverage their expertise to help guide us as we continue to explore ways to make our resorts even more welcoming and joyous for neurodivergent guests and their families.”

Great Wolf Lodge understands that families with autistic or sensory-sensitive members may have specific needs and requirements when visiting one of its resorts, and has taken measures to help support those unique needs. By partnering with IBCCES, Great Wolf Lodge will receive its evidence-based training, which includes perspectives of autistic individuals. The family resort will also benefit from IBCCES’s years of experience in the hospitality and travel industry so it can better equip its Pack Members to assist sensory sensitive guests and their families. In addition, IBCCES will provide ongoing support and resources, such as onsite reviews and customized recommendations to ensure each resort will have the tools and support needed to make a lasting impact for all guests.

“IBCCES is excited to work with all Great Wolf Lodges to help ensure ALL families can create memories and enjoy the fun experiences Great Wolf Lodge locations have to offer," said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. "This is a huge need globally and we’re proud to provide comprehensive support and certification to work with our industry partners who are leading the way for accessibility.”

IBCCES has more than 20-years of experience developing cognitive disorder training programs for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals worldwide including the travel and hospitality industry.

For more information, guests are encouraged to visit www.greatwolf.com.



About Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. is North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, and through its subsidiaries and affiliates, owns and operates family resorts under the Great Wolf Lodge brand. Great Wolf Lodge is a fully integrated resort experience designed specifically for families, with an expansive indoor water park, family-friendly attractions, fun-filled entertainment, delectable eateries and more, all under one roof. The company has locations in: Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; Sandusky, Ohio; Traverse City, Mich.; Kansas City, Kan.; Williamsburg, Va.; Pocono Mountains, Pa.; Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; Mason, Ohio; Grapevine, Texas; Grand Mound, Wash., Fitchburg, Mass., Charlotte, N.C.; Garden Grove, Calif., Colorado Springs, Colo., Bloomington, Minn., LaGrange, Ga., Gurnee, Ill.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Manteca, Calif.. Additionally, a Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville, Md. is scheduled to open summer of 2023 and the brand recently broke ground on a location in Mashantucket, Conn., Naples, Fla. and Webster, Texas.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.