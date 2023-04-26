The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Taps TurnKey Beauty to Create Two Fragrances For Hollywood Sign’s 100th Anniversary

The iconic Hollywood Sign daytime fragrance named ‘Hollywood Sunrise’ created by Vince Spinnato The iconic Hollywood Sign nighttime fragrance named ‘Hollywood Sunset’ created by Vince Spinnato Cosmetic Chemist and Certified Nose, Vince Spinnato of TurnKey Beauty Inc

TurnKey Beauty Recruiting Both National and International Distribution Partners for The Hollywood Sign Fragrance Collection

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hollywood Sign is one of the most iconic landmarks in the world, and this year marks a very special milestone − the 100th Anniversary of its creation. For over a century this magnificent structure has towered over the Hollywood skyline beckoning to dreamers and artists from all over the world to come to Tinseltown to make their dreams come true. In 2023 the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Evolution USA LLC are launching many exciting brand activations, including a two-piece fragrance collection featuring sunrise- and sunset-inspired fragrances. The two groups have tapped Certified Nose, Vincenzo (Vince) Spinnato, President/CEO of TurnKey Beauty to develop this exciting collection. Spinnato plans to create the two new fragrances and is currently searching for a national/international manufacturing and distribution company.

Spinnato excels at creating personalized fragrances, colognes and perfumes for Hollywood icons and welcomes the challenge of developing a fragrance collection for such a globally-recognized landmark. “The Hollywood Sign is captivating any time of day year-round,” says Spinnato. “Therefore, we want to ensure our two-bottle fragrance collection can be worn any time of the year and captures the magic of both daywear and nightwear.”

In developing a fragrance Spinnato considers elements that are important to the brand. “For the Hollywood Sign’s daytime fragrance,” says Spinnato, “I think of scents that represent the sun, fun, glamour and light with warm ‘notes’ such as black currant, citrus, palm leaf and vanilla; while for a nighttime fragrance, I see the scent being more sexy and sultry, with notes of sandalwood, leather, pepper and white musk.”

The two fragrances named ‘Hollywood Sunrise’ and ‘Hollywood Sunset’ will make their debut in late 2023.

“For something as monumental as the centennial of the Hollywood Sign, we needed to find the right partner to capture the essence and history of the landmark,” says Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “We’re confident that with Turnkey Beauty, we will be able to create something as unique and stunning as the sign itself.”

Spinnato is currently working with The Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation and their licensing agent, Evolution USA, to create a perfume that honors The First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald. “It made sense to partner with Vince to develop a fragrance in honor of the Hollywood Sign’s 100th anniversary – he has a proven track record of being able to create a fragrance that encompasses an iconic person or, in this case, a monument,” says Travis J. Rutherford, Chief Revenue Officer of Evolution USA, “and what is more iconic than the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood Sign!”

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (HCC)

Since 1921, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (HCC) has transformed businesses and improved lives. With more than 750 members, the Chamber is the largest business organization in Hollywood and serves as a place for our diverse membership to connect, grow and make an impact. The HCC is the proud steward of two global icons; the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Hollywood sign. Held in the public trust, the HCC strengthens and promotes business through connecting, coaching, advocating, and innovating. To make a difference, connect with us at https://hollywoodchamber.net

