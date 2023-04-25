Governor Abbott Reappoints Barrera, Cardenas To Texas Board Of Occupational Therapy Examiners

TEXAS, April 25 - April 25, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Estrella Barrera and Blanca Cardenas to the Texas Board of Occupational Therapy Examiners for terms set to expire February 1, 2029. The board licenses and regulates occupational therapy services in the state of Texas.

Estrella Barrera of Austin is the associate dean of Health Sciences at Austin Community College. She is a member of the Texas Occupational Therapy Association and the American Occupational Therapy Association. Additionally, she is board chair for the East Communities YMCA, board member for Lyon’s Garden, and a committee member for CapMetro Access. Barrera received a Bachelor of Science in Human Services from Pan American University and a Master of Occupational Therapy from Texas Woman’s University.

Blanca Cardenas of Mission is the vice president of Membership and Operations at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce. She was first appointed to the Texas Board of Occupational Examiners in 2017. Her involvement with civic organizations includes McAllen Crime Stoppers and McAllen South Rotary Club. She is a former board member of McAllen Citizens League, American Diabetes Association, and the South Texas Youth Symphony. She was awarded 2013 Board Member of the Year from the Office of the Governor Texas Crime Stoppers Council and the 2019 Selfless Service Award from the National Hispanic Professional Organization Rio Grande Valley Chapter. Cardenas attended the University of Texas Pan American.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.