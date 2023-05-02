California’s Clovis Unified School District Automates with OpenGov eProcurement Software
Procurement wasn’t easy for staff or vendors in California’s Clovis Unified School District. Leaders set out to change that with OpenGov eProcurement software.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When California’s Clovis Unified School District needed to become more efficient and automate procurement processes, officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s schools, on eProcurement software.
Clovis Unified School District, just northeast of Fresno, is made up of 43 schools serving nearly 40,000 students. The District’s purchasing process was inefficient for staff and vendors. Case in point: Bid packets that were too large to post online were available by contacting the Purchasing Department. For smaller packets, vendors were asked to download bids from the District’s website, alert district staff that they had done so, and watch the site for addendums and changes. Staff wanted to trade in these time-consuming processes for automated solicitation development, bid evaluation, and contract management. They found it all in OpenGov Procurement.
With OpenGov Procurement, staff can use automated, guided workflows and intelligent boilerplates to quickly develop compliant solicitations. Changes will be a breeze with the ability to leverage automated addenda and calendar updates. During bid evaluations, staff can collaborate within OpenGov’s platform, resulting in better decision-making. And no matter how large the bid files, vendors will find them easily online and be able to submit bids, ask questions, and receive addenda notifications without any more work on their part. Finally, staff will be sure to hit every contract deadline and stay compliant by tracking milestones and setting up alerts within OpenGov’s proactive contract management software.
Clovis Unified School District joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
