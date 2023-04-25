This May, Monster Truckz Is Coming For 4 Epic Shows At the Big O Speedway, Ennis, TX

The show is on May 5th, 6th and 7th.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Monster Truckz is coming to the Big O Speedway in Ennis, Tx, on May 5th, 6th and 7th for 4 epic shows. This thrilling event will feature Mikey Mayhem, America's favorite stuntman, along with an exciting lineup of freestyle motocross riders and the nation's baddest monster trucks.

The Big O Speedway, located at 3118 Fm 85 in Ennis, Tx, is the perfect venue for this adrenaline-fueled event. With a lineup of top-notch performers, Monster Truckz promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

Attendees will witness incredible stunts, breathtaking aerial displays, and the jaw-dropping power of the nation's biggest monster trucks. The show will feature four separate performances over the course of the weekend, giving everyone a chance to see this incredible spectacle.

"We are thrilled to bring Monster Truckz to Ennis, Tx," said a spokesperson "This event is a must-see for anyone who loves high-octane entertainment. With Mikey Mayhem, freestyle motocross riders, and the nation's baddest monster trucks all in one place, this is an experience you won't want to miss."

Tickets for Monster Truckz are available now and can be purchased online at MonsterTruckz.com or at the gate.

Nobody should miss the chance to see this incredible event at the Big O Speedway in Ennis, Tx on May 5th, 6th and 7th.

To get tickets, visit https://www.monstertruckz.com