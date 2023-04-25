Mattingly Concrete Announces Open Applications for its coveted “Blue Collar Scholarship” for Summer of 2023

The scholarship will support students from Cincinnati and Indianapolis.

CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattingly Concrete Inc., a leading concrete restoration company with a rich history of providing top-quality service in the Indianapolis and Cincinnati areas, is excited to announce the opening of applications for the “Blue Collar Scholarship.” This prestigious scholarship is designed to support highly motivated students from Cincinnati and Indianapolis who are eager to learn valuable trade skills and gain hands-on experience in the concrete industry.

The “Blue Collar Scholarship” was named by Dan Mattingly, the founder of Mattingly Concrete Inc. and a former student-athlete who understands the importance of combining hard work, education, and real-world experience. With a deep commitment to giving back to the community and providing opportunities for the next generation, Dan has created a legacy of success through his dedication to helping young people develop valuable life skills that will serve them well both in and out of the workplace.

Since its founding in 1987, Mattingly Concrete has been built utilizing the hard work and determination of countless students who have spent their summer breaks earning extra money and learning invaluable skills in the concrete industry. From the early 1990s to the present day, these young men and women have played a crucial role in the company's growth and success. The “Blue Collar Scholarship” is a testament to their contributions and the impact they have had on the lives of others.

As a recent "IndyStar Top Workplace" winner, Mattingly Concrete is proud to continue its tradition of offering exceptional working environments and opportunities for personal and professional growth. The company's management team, led by Vice President Nathan Glad, is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality and service while fostering a culture of support, encouragement, and respect for all employees.

The “ Blue Collar Scholarship” is open to highly motivated youths who are interested in pursuing a career in the concrete industry or learning valuable trade skills that will serve them well in their future endeavors. Applicants must be residents of Cincinnati or Indianapolis and demonstrate a strong work ethic, a commitment to excellence, and a desire to impact their community positively.

To apply for the “ Blue Collar Scholarship”, interested students should visit the Mattingly Concrete website at www.mattinglyconcrete.com and review the "Blue Collar Scholar Document" for complete application details and eligibility requirements. Applications will be accepted until May 20th, 2023, and recipients will be notified by June 1st, 2023.

Mattingly Concrete is excited to welcome a new generation of dedicated and hardworking students to its team and looks forward to helping them develop the skills, knowledge, and experience they need to succeed in their chosen careers. By investing in the education and growth of young people in Cincinnati and Indianapolis, the company is building a stronger workforce and a brighter future for the entire community.

For more information about the “Blue Collar Scholarship”, Mattingly Concrete's rich history in the concrete industry, or the company's ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation of leaders, please visit www.mattinglyconcrete.com or contact Jaycee Poshard at hr@mattinglyconcrete.com or 317-867-4049

Interested students must take advantage of this incredible opportunity to join the ranks of the many successful students who have come before you and build a bright future with the help of the Blue Collar Scholarship and Mattingly Concrete Inc.

About Mattingly Concrete Inc.

Mattingly Concrete Inc. is a second-generation concrete restoration company founded in 1987 by Dan Mattingly. With over 35 years of experience in the Indianapolis area and a rapidly growing presence in Cincinnati, the company has established itself as the region's foremost concrete contractor, offering local influence, regional service, and nationwide recognition.

Mattingly Concrete has completed tens of thousands of projects since its start in the late 1980s, with clients ranging from homeowners and architects to utilities, municipalities, and local and federal. For more information, visit www.mattinglyconcrete.com