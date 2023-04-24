Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,811 in the last 365 days.

Battle Property Group Launches in Maryland On April 29, 2023

Launched by founder Tricia J. Battle, Battle Property Group is committed to providing top-notch real estate services with care.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricia J. Battle, the founder of Battle Property Group, announces the official launch of her real estate brokerage in Maryland on April 29th, 2023. With the launch of her real estate brokerage, Tricia's vision is to ensure her clients receive top-notch real estate services with care by providing professionalism, loyalty, full disclosure and intent to turn every customer into a lifelong client. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be the primary resource for my clients’ real estate needs. I’m excited to build and grow within my community,” stated Tricia when asked to elaborate on her vision.

Tricia’s vision is based on the realization that every client has unique needs and goals. Taking the time to focus on her clients’ objectives is a priority for the property group. “Holding my company accountable for quality customer service is just the right way to do business,” says Tricia. The team that will work with Tricia to engage clients understands that buying or selling real estate is a major life-changing event that comes with many emotions and is often stressful for many individuals. The groups’ commitment is to make each transaction seamless from the point of first contact to the closing table when the last documents are signed and even afterward as a primary resource for any additional real estate services.

With 15 years of experience in the industry with a reputation for delivering quality customer experience, she will use those skills to mentor her entire team. To Tricia, building and growing within the community involves hiring and providing leadership to people from the community. This will ensure that every agent of Battle Property Group is prepared to provide the service outlined in the company’s vision.

Tricia achieved her master’s degree in Public Administration at the University of the District of Columbia and her undergraduate from the Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts, majoring in Political Science and a Minor in Psychology.

Under Tricia's management and guidance, Battle Property Group will offer a full range of real estate services from commercial to residential and investments.

To learn more, visit: https://www.battlepropertygroup.com/

Follow Tricia J Battle on Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/battlepropertygroup
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mybattlehomes1/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tjbattle/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MyBattleHomes

About the Company:
Battle Property Group, owned by Tricia J. Battle, is a full-service real estate brokerage serving the DC metropolitan area. With over 15 years of experience, Tricia has built a reputation for delivering quality customer service as the primary resource to her clients.

Tricia J Battle
Battle Property Group
Tricia@battlepropertygroup.com

You just read:

Battle Property Group Launches in Maryland On April 29, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more