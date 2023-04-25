Michelman's Formulated Surface Treatments On Display at Techtextil North America 2023

With its Unyte® brand of water-based emulsions as the foundation, Michelman develops formulated systems designed to meet specific application requirements.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman, a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, will spotlight its formulated surface treatment capabilities at Techtextil North America 2023. With its Unyte® brand of water-based emulsions as the foundation, Michelman develops formulated systems designed to meet specific application requirements.

Unyte® is a versatile family of water-based technologies used by technical textile and pre-preg fabric manufacturers to improve processing and performance attributes such as adhesion, binding, chemical and heat resistance, water resistance, water repellency, print receptivity, and anti-blocking. This suite of products is sourced and manufactured in the USA and is suitable for woven and nonwoven materials. It can be used in industries and applications including military, ballistics, medical, automotive, construction fabrics, and upholstery.

Steve Bassetti, Michelman's Director, Global Marketing, noted, "We offer a variety of Unyte® formulations, and each can be tailored to meet specific requirements. For example, we regularly work with technical textile manufacturers who are trying to eliminate Substances of Concern (SoCs) such as formaldehyde, fluorine, and PFAS from their products without sacrificing performance and processability. Formulations are tested, retested, and customized using various raw materials to help them reach their ultimate goals. As a company whose mission is Innovating a Sustainable Future, we take pride in helping our customers eliminate these substances. It’s beneficial to all when we can help customers reduce their environmental impact.”

Michelman will exhibit in booth #2411 at Techtextil North America 2023. The show will take place May 10-12, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.