Town of Acton, Massachusetts, Innovates with OpenGov Online Permitting Software
The small Town of Acton, MA, had big struggles with paper permitting and licensing processes. That all changed with OpenGov online permitting software.MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Town of Acton, MA, needed to innovate its permitting process so officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and towns, on online permitting software.
The Town, northwest of Boston, struggled with manual, paper-based permitting and licensing. When officials began looking for a modern solution, OpenGov Permitting & Licensing was on their radar. That’s because the Town Manager had used OpenGov software previously, and neighboring communities also are OpenGov partners.
With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing staff can say goodbye to piles of paper and hello to user-friendly online workflows. Staff will increase productivity and reduce errors by collaborating on and reviewing permit and license applications within the online portal. Residents and business owners also benefit from OpenGov. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing will guide applicants through a short questionnaire to determine which permit or license is needed. Applicants can then draft and pay for what they need online. The experience is so seamless, it’s anticipated that applications will be processed up to five times faster.
The Town of Acton joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
