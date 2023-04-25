May Scratch-Off Games Racing to Retailers

NASCAR-Powerball® promo in high gear

JACKSON, MISS. – Three fun new scratch-off games, each with great odds and big prize money, are set to spring into Mississippi Lottery retailer locations Tuesday, May 2.

$1—Mad Money: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.54. Win up to $5,000.

$2—Aces High: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.35. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Cash in a Flash: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.97. Win up to $100,000.

NASCAR-Powerball® Playoff

Shifting gears: Mississippi Lottery Insiders have another option of winning some cash in the Mississippi Lottery’s latest promotion. Over the course of six drawings, entrants have a chance to win $2,500, an opportunity to attend the special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5, and potentially win a $1 million prize. Click here for more information. The first drawing occurs tomorrow, April 26.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $26 million with an estimated cash value of $13.7 million; while the jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $55,000. Tomorrow’s jackpot for Powerball® is an estimated $37 million with an estimated cash value of $19.6 million.

###