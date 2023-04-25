Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,017 in the last 365 days.

May Scratch-Off Games Racing to Retailers

NASCAR-Powerball® promo in high gear

JACKSON, MISS. – Three fun new scratch-off games, each with great odds and big prize money, are set to spring into Mississippi Lottery retailer locations Tuesday, May 2.

$1—Mad Money: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.54. Win up to $5,000.

$2—Aces High: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.35. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Cash in a Flash: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.97. Win up to $100,000.

NASCAR-Powerball® Playoff
Shifting gears: Mississippi Lottery Insiders have another option of winning some cash in the Mississippi Lottery’s latest promotion. Over the course of six drawings, entrants have a chance to win $2,500, an opportunity to attend the special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5, and potentially win a $1 million prize. Click here for more information. The first drawing occurs tomorrow, April 26.

Jackpot Update
The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $26 million with an estimated cash value of $13.7 million; while the jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $55,000. Tomorrow’s jackpot for Powerball® is an estimated $37 million with an estimated cash value of $19.6 million.

###

You just read:

May Scratch-Off Games Racing to Retailers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more