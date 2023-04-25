St. Albans Barracks // DLS / Arrest on Warrant

There were 2,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,889 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2002252
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/25/23 @ 08:45
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Hwy (US 7) and Highbridge Road (Rt 104a)
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS / Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Trevor Barry
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Trevor Barry was the operator of a vehicle stopped for an equipment violation at the above location. While on the stop the trooper learned that Barry had a criminally suspended driver's license (Suspended since 2003 for DUI). Barry was also determined to have an arrest warrant out of Lamoille County. (Warrant for failure to appear for DLS arraignment) He was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for further processing. The court cleared out the arrest warrant (ordered Barry via citation to appear on 04/26). Barry was also cited into Franklin Criminal Court on 06/12/2023 for the DLS incident on this date, then released from custody.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/12/23 @ 0830
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
