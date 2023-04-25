Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // DLS / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2002252

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Sgt. Mike Kamerling                         

STATION:    St. Albans                 

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04/25/23 @ 08:45

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Hwy (US 7) and Highbridge Road (Rt 104a)

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS / Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED:  Trevor Barry                                           

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell Vt

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Trevor Barry was the operator of a vehicle stopped for an equipment violation at the above location. While on the stop the trooper learned that Barry had a criminally suspended driver's license (Suspended since 2003 for DUI). Barry was also determined to have an arrest warrant out of Lamoille County. (Warrant for failure to appear for DLS arraignment) He was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for further processing. The court cleared out the arrest warrant (ordered Barry via citation to appear on 04/26). Barry was also cited into Franklin Criminal Court on 06/12/2023 for the DLS incident on this date, then released from custody. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   06/12/23 @ 0830          

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

St. Albans Barracks // DLS / Arrest on Warrant

