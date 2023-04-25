KC Craichy to Share Vital Health Keys at the American Health & Freedom Summit in Nashville
Medical practitioners and others will learn the role nutrition plays in combating the four pillars of disease.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Living Fuel founder and best-selling author, KC Craichy, will be one of the keynote speakers at the American Health & Freedom Summit in Nashville, Tenn. April 28-30. He will draw on his more than 25 years of medical research experience while sharing with leading functional medicine providers, chiropractors and the general public about the importance of superfood nutrition everyday life. The event will take place at the Sheraton Music City Hotel.
Craichy is one of several special guests who will help educate practitioners and others on the latest from the field of medical research as it pertains to nutrition and other relevant topics.
Craichy’s seminar titled Nutrity or Die will center on the four pillars common to all disease and which foods are powerful enough to combat them. He will also focus on the seven keys to super health which are the foundation of his first book and his holistic approach to natural health. One of the keys Craichy discovered while researching his wife’s mysterious medical condition is nutrition and that led to the formation of his company and the entire Living Fuel brand.
Craichy will help those in attendance find ways to incorporate a whole-food approach to nutrition in their life. They will then be empowered to take more control of their health through nutrition instead of having to rely on pharmaceutical intervention and its possible associated side effects.
More information about the American Health & Freedom Summit can be found at https://www.thewellnessrevolutionworldtour.com/.
More about KC Craichy:
KC Craichy is a best-selling author, health researcher, recognized expert on natural health and sports performance nutrition, as well as a sought-after speaker on superfood nutrition, natural, integrative and alternative medical approaches to chronic diseases. He is the founder of Living Fuel, the Leader in Superfood Nutrition™. Living Fuel products are used around the world by everyone from the health-challenged to some of the world’s most recognizable athletes in team, individual, and endurance sports. He and his wife, Monica, have six children and cohost the popular Internet TV program LivingFuelTV. More information can be found at: https://www.livingfuel.com.
John Marini
Living Fuel
(407) 765-8258
