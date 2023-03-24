Living Fuel is Celebrating 21 Years of Changing Lives with the Best in Superfood Nutrition

KC Craichy, Nutrition and Natural Health Expert and Founder/CEO of Living Fuel
Countless lives have now been changed as a result of starting with one life.
ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KC Craichy will have a lot to celebrate on March 25. That date will commemorate the 21st anniversary of the birth of his company, Living Fuel, as well as the 21st birthday of his daughter, Grace. But it’s no exaggeration to say that without the former, the latter may not have come into being.
Living Fuel is a superfood nutrition company that changes lives by making it easy for people to eat healthy with whole-meal smoothie powders and other beneficial food products from nature. The company is a byproduct of KC’s relentless pursuit to find a natural remedy for his wife Monica’s severe depression, panic attacks and tormenting thoughts of suicide. The once brave beauty-pageant winner and concert pianist who was comfortable on stage in front of thousands suddenly found herself confined to her room where she was afraid to leave her bed.
Conventional medicine brought little relief and stripped Monica of her zest for life. So KC committed to learning as much as he could about her condition because he thought nutrition was a key to unlocking the chains that held her bound. He was right.
Through years of research, trial and error and in consultation with nutrition experts, KC came up with the formulation for what is now Living Fuel SuperGreens. His original intent was to just focus on a product for his family but was convinced to turn it into a business after the incredibly positive feedback he received from those around him. The first shipment arrived and the first sale was made the same day Grace was born.
“Our mission has been to changes lives from the start,” KC says. “God has given us an amazing array of natural foods that promote health and if we make wise choices in what we eat we can achieve and maintain a high quality of life. The testimonies of the people whose lives have been radically transformed by Living Fuel, including Monica’s, are nothing short of a miracle.”
Living Fuel takes the most potent organic superfoods such as broccoli, kale, spinach, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and cranberries and carefully reduces them to a nutrient-dense powder used to make smoothies and shakes that replace a meal as well as a counter-top of supplements.
Within one year of the first sale, Living Fuel had customers in all 50 states, all by word of mouth. Living Fuel products are now being consumed around the world. Among its many users are elite professional and amateur athletes and health-conscious children and adults of all ages. In addition to the original SuperGreens, Living Fuel now has a large assortment of the highest quality and most nutritionally complete food products available on the market.
What started as a mission to change one life has resulted in a global brand that is celebrating 21 years of changing lives. KC and Monica have six children and are sought-after speakers on the topics of nutrition, faith, life change and overcoming obstacles. They share a message of hope through a natural approach to health that includes lifestyle, nutrition, fitness and spiritual awareness.
KC is also the author of the best-selling book SuperHealth - 7 Golden Keys to Unlock Lifelong Vitality and the follow-up best-seller, The Super Health Diet: The Last Diet You Will Ever Need!.
