Living Fuel Founder KC Craichy to be Featured Guest on WPR Medical with Dr. George Yiachos

KC Craichy, Nutrition and Natural Health Expert and Founder/CEO of Living Fuel
The two-part interview will air on online Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. Eastern.
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Living Fuel founder and sought-after speaker on the latest advancements in natural health, KC Craichy, will be the featured guest this week on Dr. George Yiachos’ podcast WPR Medical. The two-part show will cover a wide range of topics related to superfood nutrition, alternative medicine and disease prevention.
The show episodes will air Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. Eastern this week on a variety of online platforms including Facebook and Instagram and will be on demand thereafter.
KC Craichy is a best-selling author, health researcher, recognized expert on natural health and sports performance nutrition as well as integrative and alternative medical approaches to chronic diseases. He is proponent of empowering people to take more control of their health through nutrition instead of having to rely on pharmaceutical intervention and deal with the possible associated side effects.
Craichy’s whole-food approach to nutrition is what he used as the basis for creating his company, Living Fuel. Living Fuel is the recognized leader in superfood nutrition and its products are used around the world by everyone from the health-challenged to some of the world’s most recognizable athletes in team, individual, and endurance sports. More information can be found at: https://www.livingfuel.com.
Dr. George is a board-certified cardiologist who has been practicing for 30 years. He has made it his life’s mission to educate people and his patients on how the body has its own ability to heal through nutrition, a healthful lifestyle, and integrating the latest in Cellular Medicine and Regenerative Therapies.
WPR Medical and the Rejuvenation show, hosted by Dr. George, are dedicated to sharing the latest information in order to bring a person’s life, health and spirit into balance so they can live their longest, healthiest life free of disease.
The shows broadcast on Facebook, Instagram, Brighteon, Choice Social, Truth Social, Twitter, Rumble, and BitChute.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.