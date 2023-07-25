Worldwide Interactive Services Selects IDScan.net to Power ID Verification for digital banking Super App platform, Milly
Enhanced Product Provides Fraud Reduction and Identity Verification For End-User Onboarding
We chose IDScan.net’s digital identity verification product because of its strong presence and reputation in the id verification industry.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of their new digital banking platform and super app, Milly, Worldwide Interactive will begin offering ID verification for user onboarding and account creation via IDScan.net’s digital identity verification platform.
The IDScan.net platform allows for banking users to submit a front and back photo of their ID (license or passport), which is then checked against the IDScan.net global database. Users can optionally add selfie identity validation with embedded anti-spoofing technology to match their face to their ID photo using facial recognition. The product instantly returns a match score against a configurable threshold.
Additional security checks such as DMV data verification and IdentiFraud checks can be layered to enrich the background on each customer, providing absolute assurance that customers and members are who they say they are.
“We chose IDScan.net’s digital identity verification product because of its strong presence and reputation in the id verification industry and the needs of our clients that expect the latest in authentication capability,” said John D. Pantaleon, President and Founder of Worldwide Interactive Services. “No other vendor provides the integration and reliability that IDScan.net is able to provide.”
Worldwide Interactive clients will have access to digital identity verification inside the new digital banking platform and super app, Milly, starting April 2023. Through IDScan.net, they will be able to validate identity using more than 10,000 global documents. All verification requests will be stored for easy review inside the IDScan.net portal.
About Worldwide Interactive
Worldwide Interactive Services is a dedicated team of individuals drawing on decades of technology, project management, and client success experience in the cloud-based voice, mobile and desktop services industry. Our unique corporate culture is founded on creativity, entrepreneurship and a 100% can-do attitude serving hundreds of financial institutions, retailers, and government agencies.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We have enhanced digital and physical environments for more than 7,500 customers including IBM, Jack Henry, Shell, AMC Theaters, Trader Joe’s, and Circa Casinos. For more information, visit www.idscan.net.
