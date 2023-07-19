IDScan.net Announces Worldwide Document Coverage for Digital Identity Verification, KYC, Powered By Shufti Pro
New solution combines Shufti Pro’s 10,000+ global documents with IDScan.net’s accurate ID authentication for North American documents
Because our VeriScan age verification software is in use at more than 5,000 locations across the country, we have extremely robust authentication capabilities for US and Canadian IDs”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti Pro and IDScan.net have announced a partnership to enhance IDScan.net’s global document coverage. Following this collaboration, IDScan.net’s digital identity verification platform will offer customers access to an expanded global library that includes documents from more than 230 countries in 150 languages.
Digital ID scanning and identity verification is a multi-billion dollar industry centred around validating individual identities using a mobile device. It is a key element of customer onboarding, payment and fintech security, alongside user registration. Whilst overall fraud increased 18% in 2022, document forgery rose by more than 30%, according to Shufti Pro’s Annual Fraud Report.
“Because our VeriScan age verification software is in use at more than 5,000 age restricted venues and financial institutions across the country, we have extremely robust authentication capabilities for US and Canadian IDs,” said IDScan.net CEO, Terry Slattery. “This partnership extends the capabilities of our digital and remote solutions worldwide.”
Shufti Pro was the winner of Best Fintech AI Solution, and Best Client Onboarding Solution at The Ultimate Fintech Award MEA 2023. They utilise a machine learning approach to document integration, as well as a layered approach to KYC for global organisations.
“There is a great deal of synergy between our two organisations,” said Patrick Kelly, Head of Sales, Americas, at Shufti Pro. “Both of our organisations emphasise technical flexibility when it comes to pricing and system customization. We understand that every KYC and AML workflow is going to be a bit different, but all of them require best-in-class accuracy and document identification. We’re excited to provide IDScan.net and their customers with expanded document verification capabilities.
Customers looking for a global document solution for remote onboarding are invited to contact the IDScan.net team.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We have enhanced digital and physical environments for more than 7,000 customers including IBM, Jack Henry, Shell, AMC Theaters, Trader Joe’s, and Circa Casinos. For more information, visit www.idscan.net.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, and AML services to help global businesses onboard and manage risk of legitimate customers. The UK-based company has 5 regional offices and launched 17 different IDV products since its inception in 2017. With the ability to verify ID documents globally in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro is serving customers in 230+ countries and territories.
