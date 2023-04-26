Business Reporter: Intelligent and advanced test automation
How Quality Assurance should up its game to keep pace with the speed of software developmentLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, digital engineering company Nagarro briefly explains the findings of its white paper titled Shaping the future of quality regarding the biggest challenges that plague the testing industry and how QA teams can overcome them. The future success of businesses is highly dependent today on the quality of their software. According to a HBR survey, for example, more than half of companies compete with their rivals using advanced analytics algorithms. As a result, Quality Assurance is expected to take centre stage in software development, although currently there are still a lot of manual elements and inefficiencies in the in the enterprise software lifecycle.
Nagarro has defined the factors that can help Quality Assurance transform in order to accommodate the accelerated speed of AI-based software development. What businesses need in the first place is intelligent test automation with capabilities such as self-healing, AI-based data generators, integrated DevTestOps pipelines, and the automated analysis of log files. They need to make sure that they have completely shifted from the traditional project-centric to an agile customer-centric approach. To achieve good outcomes, businesses need to leverage many different testing techniques, and product engineering teams will have to eliminate any processes that don’t add value to the product development life cycle. As AI is increasingly combined with IoT systems to gain insights from the data they collect and create intelligent machines, the quality engineering of these complex IoT networks & AI systems will become of key importance too.
To read Nagarro’s white paper, click here.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Business Insider Germany, Il Fatto and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Nagarro
Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of thinking breakthroughs. Nagarro employs over 18,000 people in 33 countries. For more information, visit, www.nagarro.com.
