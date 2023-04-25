Dual Draft Displays Fully Operational System for Investors and Cultivation Facility Operators at MJ Unpacked

Dual Draft at MJ Unpacked to demonstrate the next evolution in cannabis cultivation and discuss current capital round and equipment financing.
KELSEYVILLE, CA, US, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dual Draft Integrated Airflow, the leading provider of integrated microclimate and drainage solutions to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, will showcase a fully operational Dual Draft Integrated Airflow demonstration system in booth #135 at MJ Unpacked, the only national cannabis trade event exclusively for brand and retail executives and accredited investors. MJUnpacked is being held at the New York Hilton Midtown, NY April 26 - 28, 2023.
Cannabis brand executives and investors attending MJ Unpacked in search of financing can also meet with Dual Draft to learn firsthand how to finance the next evolution in single-tier and vertical farming cultivation technology through a Dual Draft equipment financing partnership with Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC).
“We are excited that one of the most exciting must-attend events in the industry, MJ Unpacked, is back,” said Greg Panella Chief Executive Officer, of Dual Draft. “We look forward to the event where we will share the benefits of Dual Draft Integrated Airflow and the financing options available with cannabis brand executives and investors.”
New York is expected to become the country's second-largest marijuana market after California, with legal sales projected to reach $1.2 billion in 2023 and $4.2 billion by 2027. The New York cannabis industry has the potential to create up to 60,000 new jobs and provide a much-needed boost for the state’s agricultural industry.
“There are tremendous opportunities in the New York cannabis sector and efficient cultivation of high-quality cannabis will be critical to success,” said Mark Doherty, Chief Operating Officer, of Dual Draft. “We are excited to showcase Dual Draft’s patented technologies and demonstrate how they improve yield, quality, consistency, and plant health, without increasing operational expense.”
Dual Draft’s cannabis cultivation technologies address microclimates and poor drainage, the two most common problems impacting success in greenhouse and indoor cultivation. The fully operational Dual Draft Integrated Airflow demonstration system showcased at MJ Unpacked will include:
Vertical Tray System - the patented Dual Draft Integrated Airflow system starts with the fully draining plant trays. The ABS, UV-Stabilized, anti-microbial, trays are engineered to ensure plants consistently receive the exact irrigation volume intended.
The Dual Draft Hurricane Airbox - an industry first, utilizing centrifugal fans resulting in the most efficient delivery of airflow to plants and the only solution that can provide under-canopy and over-canopy airflow.
Zero-Clearance Airbox - the only purpose-built airflow solution that does not occupy valuable space external to the racking system. The Zero-Clearance Airbox mounts inside the tray and can be used where there is minimal clearance between walls, rolling benches, or mobile racks. It is an ideal solution for retrofitting operational facilities.
To learn more about the next evolution in cannabis cultivation and discuss how to finance technology that increases growth and profitability, schedule a meeting with Dual Draft at MJ Unpacked 2023, contact Mark Doherty at mark@dualdraft.ag. Doherty will also be meeting with accredited investors to discuss Dual Draft’s current funding round.
About Dual Draft Integrated Airflow
The Dual Draft Integrated Airflow product line promotes healthier plant environments through proprietary design and technology in controlled environment agriculture settings. Dual Draft is the only solution addressing microclimate and drainage issues in vertical and single-tier farming applications. Dual Draft was developed by Integrated Hydro Solutions (IHS), a product development company specializing in system improvement for single-tier and vertical farming. IHS leverages its experience in industrial manufacturing, large-scale commercial agriculture, control systems modeling, and mechanical, electrical, and software engineering to design better systems and solutions for the Controlled Environment Agriculture space.
