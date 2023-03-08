Dual Draft Integrated Airflow Brings Science-Based Innovation to New England Cannabis Convention March 10-12, 2023
Dual Draft experts at NECANN to discuss how the next evolution in single-tier and vertical farming improves yield, quality, consistency, and plant health.KELSEYVILLE, CA, U.S., March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dual Draft Integrated Airflow, the leading provider of integrated microclimate and drainage solutions to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, will be at New England Cannabis Convention (NECANN) March 10-12, 2023 in Boston, MA. Meet with Dual Draft at NECANN and learn firsthand how under-canopy airflow, improved environmental control, and superior drainage improves yield, quality, consistency, and plant health without increasing operational expenses.
“We are excited that the annual meeting of the East Coast cannabis industry is back,” said Greg Panella CEO of Dual Draft. “We look forward to sharing the science of airflow in cultivation facilities with the cannabis and hemp companies in attendance this year.”
Dual Draft experts will be on hand at NECANN to discuss the benefits of Dual Draft Integrated Airflow in the growing environment for warehouse and greenhouse cultivators. Topics will include microclimates, drainage issues, understanding HVAC and dehumidification, and the importance of choosing cultivation equipment early in the build-out of a facility. Equipment financing options in conjunction with Sweet Leaf Madison Capital will also be a topic for discussion with operational cultivators and companies in the process of opening new cultivation facilities.
“Efficiency in cultivation is critical as price compression is affecting all markets,” added Mark Doherty, COO of Dual Draft. “The relationship between Dual Draft and Sweet Leaf Madison Capital allows our partner cultivators to finance efficiency improvements that can reduce operating expenses and increase their bottom line.”
Cultivators, facility owners, managers, or those planning to open cultivation businesses can schedule a meeting with Dual Draft at NECANN to learn more about how integrated airflow solutions can help increase profitability and decrease crop loss.
To schedule an appointment with Dual Draft while at NECANN 2023 reach out to Mark Doherty at mark@dualdraft.ag.
About Dual Draft Integrated Airflow
The Dual Draft Integrated Airflow product line promotes healthier plant environments in controlled environment agriculture settings through proprietary design and technology. Dual Draft is the only integrated solution addressing microclimate and drainage issues in vertical farming and single-tier farming applications. Dual Draft was developed by Integrated Hydro Solutions (IHS), a product development company specializing in system improvement for single-tier and vertical farming. IHS leverages its experience in industrial manufacturing, large-scale commercial agriculture, control systems modeling, and mechanical, electrical, and software engineering to design better systems and solutions for the Controlled Environment Agriculture space.
