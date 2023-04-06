Dual Draft Integrated Airflow Brings Expertise on Financing Cannabis Cultivation Technology to Benzinga Cannabis Capital

Dual Draft will meet with AgTech investors at Benzinga to discuss how to finance technology that increases profitability and pushes the industry forward.
KELSEYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dual Draft Integrated Airflow, the leading provider of integrated microclimate and drainage solutions to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, will be at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, April 11 - 12, 2023, meeting with investors interested in equity opportunities in the cannabis AgTech sector. Dual Draft will also be meeting with cultivation operators and investors to discuss its equipment financing partnership with Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC).
Dual Draft’s integrated solution addresses the two most common problems in greenhouse and indoor cultivation, microclimates and poor drainage. The patented, science-based solution has seen rapid adoption in the cultivation market, with first-year sales of over $1.1MM. Dual Draft is actively growing its intellectual property (IP) portfolio, developing U.S. and international opportunities, and entering the non-cannabis CEA market with the newly launched Infinity Tray solution.
“We are excited to meet with partners who see value in AgTech, want to diversify their portfolio while hedging against market volatility, and support the launch of our one-of-a-kind solution to the masses,” Commented Mark Doherty, Chief Operating Officer, Dual Draft.
Cultivation owners, investors, and operators attending Benzinga in search of financing can meet with Dual Draft and learn firsthand how to finance the next evolution in single-tier and vertical farming technology – under-canopy airflow, improved environmental control, and superior drainage. The Dual Draft, Sweet Leaf Madison Capital collaboration is designed to enable cultivators to finance efficiency improvements to reduce operating expenses and increase the bottom line. SLMC recently announced the closing of a new $100MM debt facility that will enable them to further narrow the gap between cannabis businesses and capital needs. This infusion of capital makes SLMC one of the best-financed asset-based lenders to small- and medium-sized enterprises in the cannabis industry.
“Equipment financing offers cultivators an alternative to cash in this capital-constrained market,” said Andrew Kaye, Chief Commercial Officer, Sweat Leaf Madison Capitol. “Our relationship with Dual Draft allows growers to access the most efficient system in the world at market competitive rates while managing cashflows.”
“We are excited to join the biggest gathering of cannabis leaders and investors of the year,” said Greg Panella Chief Executive Officer, Dual Draft. “We look forward to sharing the benefits of Dual Draft Integrated Airflow and the financing options available for warehouse and greenhouse cultivators.”
Investors, cannabis leaders, and those planning to open, or currently operating cultivation businesses can schedule a meeting with Dual Draft at Benzinga to learn more about investment opportunities and financing for integrated airflow solutions that can help increase profitability and decrease crop loss.
To schedule an appointment with Dual Draft while at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference 2023 reach out to Mark Doherty at mark@dualdraft.ag.
About Dual Draft Integrated Airflow
The Dual Draft Integrated Airflow product line promotes healthier plant environments through proprietary design and technology in controlled environment agriculture settings. Dual Draft is the only solution addressing microclimate and drainage issues in vertical and single-tier farming applications. Dual Draft was developed by Integrated Hydro Solutions (IHS), a product development company specializing in system improvement for single-tier and vertical farming. IHS leverages its experience in industrial manufacturing, large-scale commercial agriculture, control systems modeling, and mechanical, electrical, and software engineering to design better systems and solutions for the Controlled Environment Agriculture space.
About Sweet Leaf Madison Capital
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital provides customized, "seed-to-sale," asset-based lending solutions to the underserved middle-market of the cannabis industry by originating equipment financing, real estate loans, and senior secured term loans. The company is based in Denver and has an office in West Palm Beach, Florida. To learn more, visit Sweet Leaf Madison Capital online or continue the conversation on LinkedIn.
