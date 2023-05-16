Prime Point LLC crowned the best forex brand in the Caribbean regions

The Best Forex Trading Experience St Vincent and the Grenadines 2023. The Fastest Growing Forex Broker and The Best Forex Broker in St Vincent and the Grenadines, 2023 The new app BBQ(https://www.bigboss-financial.com/bbq) comes with new features and offers to ensure maximum trading benefits

Prime Point LLC bagged three top accolades from International Business Magazine for its forex and financial products for 4 years in a row.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Point LLC (the operation company of BigBoss), a trading firm based out of St Vincent and Grenadines with major focus on FX Deals, has recently bagged 3 top honors for its notable financial products and solutions. The three top accolades bagged by Prime Point LLC are - ‘The Fastest Growing Forex Broker St Vincent and the Grenadines 2023’, ‘The Best Forex Broker St Vincent and the Grenadines 2023’ and ‘The Best Forex Trading Experience St Vincent and the Grenadines 2023.’

Recently, the online broker BigBoss released a campaign that allows a maximum deposit of USD 6000 along with a 100% deposit bonus. Whether smartphone, BBQ App, tablet, or PC, you can earn triple BigBoss points when you trade with MT5. They have also unveiled an industry-leading leverage option of up to 1111:1. The online app delivers one of the largest trading environments around the world.

Prime Point LLC has 80-plus financial products expertise with the custom budget directly collected from the interbank market. The brokerage firm also holds excellent ground in CFD trading such as Nikkei 225, DJIA, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, which are largely popular among traders and forex brokers globally. The firm’s popularity among the forex brokers and traders have surged with their innovative high quality execution speed aided by Equinix backed trading servers, widely utilized by financial organizations around the world, and high-speed communication provider AWS. With this, the firm is able to offer a stable trading operation with the interbank market.

Prime Point LLC has also offered its clients a unique Cryptocurrency exchange platform CRYPTOS that offers comfortable trading for all clients throughout the year and at all times. Prime Point LLC also offers its clients real time chatting and multi-language support in English, Japanese and Chinese.

Ujal Nair, Editor for International Business Magazine commented on firm’s award winning strategy for consecutive four years, “Prime Point LLC has various standout schemes and offerings for the new and seasoned investors like quick deposit and withdrawal, stability in execution of large amount of hedge funds, high-speed trading servers from Equinix, and many more. These initiatives taken by the team at Prime Point LLC has not only impressed us but has also impressed the market in the Caribbean and Asian regions."

Christopher Jason, CEO of Prime Point LLC, expresses his gratitude on winning the coveted accolades stating, “International Business Magazine awards always speaks of the volumes of our determined efforts in executing latest innovative services and products for our investors time and again. We are really happy and grateful to International Business Magazine for this appreciation for consecutive years in a row. Prime Point LLC has always been the preferred brokerage and trading firm in the Caribbean region and Asia for its multi-language customer support and stable trading operations.”

About Prime Point LLC

Prime Point LLC is a top broker from St Vincent and the Grenadines that supports top trading platforms like MT5 and MT4. The brokerage firm has developed its own mobile app that serves a beginner as well as a professional fund managers. It assures secure deposits under separate independent management.

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a

subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

