INTEGRA Biosciences’ New eBook Provides a Complete Guide to ELISAs

ST NEOTS, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INTEGRA Biosciences is pleased to announce the release of a new eBook providing a complete guide to ELISAs. This resource is relevant for users at all levels of expertise and experience, regardless of their specific application, and is completely free to download.
The eBook contains plenty of in-depth educational articles, relevant app notes and user testimonials that will help readers understand all the details behind how ELISAs work. It covers key subjects such as:
• The different types of ELISAs
• ELISAs vs. western blots
• INTEGRA’s solutions for ELISA workflows
• Helpful application notes
• Customer stories
This comprehensive eBook will be a useful tool for anyone wishing to become an ELISA expert, and will help labs of all shapes and sizes to perform their assays successfully every time.
INTEGRA Biosciences (https://www.integra-biosciences.com) is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling and media preparation. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector. Today, INTEGRA innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world. More than 100 distribution partners form a worldwide sales network providing responsive and competent services to customers. These distribution partners are supported by a highly motivated and experienced team of specialists at the company headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.
