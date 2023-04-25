Bradford County Fire Rescue gets on board with EOlife X from Archeon

Bradford County Fire Rescue team training with EOlife X
The new standard for high-performance ventilation training.
Training with EOlife X, so far, seems to be the link we’ve been missing and I’m excited to see how we can positively impact our patients.”
— Alexandra Bush, Lieutenant, EMS Division, Bradford County Fire Rescue
BESANCON, FRANCE, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Archeon is pleased to announce that Bradford County Fire Rescue in Florida joined the rapidly growing number of US EMS Services getting on board with the practice of High-Performance Ventilation training using the company’s EOlife X.
Archeon aims to increase the quality of manual ventilation training thanks to its EOlife X, the ultimate high-performance ventilation training tool. By using AI-advanced algorithms, EOlife X is the first device that guides first responders and trainees in performing an adequate ventilation compliant with the resuscitation guidelines from the American Heart Association.
In total, 75 EMTs and Paramedics from the Bradford County Fire Rescue will be trained on high-performance ventilation using the EOlife X. Some of the team members have already started training with the device and were immediately convinced by the technology:
“Our goal by deploying this device is to optimize performance under stress during our training simulations, by providing real-time recordings and individualized feedback. Training with EOlife X, so far, seems to be the link we’ve been missing and I’m excited to see how we can positively impact our patients.” says Alexandra Bush, PMD, UFCCP, Lieutenant, from the EMS Division of the Bradford County Fire Rescue.
The EOlife X device, which recently won the EMS World Innovation Award, is unique in its ability to monitor the quality of manual ventilation during training. Both the insufflated and tidal volumes are very accurately measured, a key advantage for the Bradford County Fire Rescue team. The EOlife X connects to any BVM, teaches the first responders and clinicians how to provide an adapted oxygen volume and how to manage leakage around the seal of a mask, to prevent the risk of hypo and hyper ventilation.
To complete the training, the EOlife Connect app gives a detailed analysis of the ventilation parameters, allowing to focus on the areas to correct and improve. The statistics recorded by Bradford County Fire Rescue already show a significant improvement of the ventilation quality after training with EOlife X.
"We are very thrilled to see the continuous growth of our EOlife X customer base in the USA, now also expanding in Northern Florida”, says Alban De Luca, Co-Founder and CEO of Archeon. “What cannot be measured, cannot be improved. Our EOlife X is the first device to accurately measure the quality of manual ventilation during CPR training. We are sure that measuring ventilation quality directly on the BVM system will help first responders to save many lives all around the world.”
