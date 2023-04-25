Radio Pluggers Presents: Swedish-Born Musician Hugo Zerace's Debut Single "It's War" Reflects on Ukrainian Suffering

Swedish-Born Musician Hugo Zerace's Debut Single "It's War"
Track Title: It's War
Genre: Pop / EDM / Dance
Launch Date: 21st April 2023
ISRC Code: TCAGY2358114
ÅLAND ISLANDS, FINLAND, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hugo Zerace, a talented musician, songwriter, and music producer living on the Åland Islands, Finland, has just released his debut single, "It's War," on April 21st. After pursuing a career in business, Hugo returned to his passion for music and writing following the Russian attack on Ukraine. He is currently working on a book that depicts the horrors of war through the eyes of people on the Ukrainian side, and his upcoming album is a soundtrack to the book, capturing the emotions of the characters in the story.
"It's War" is a powerful and emotive anthem that narrates the story of one of the book's main characters who must go to war to defend Ukraine. The song's underlying tragedy reflects the emotions felt by the characters in the book. The single has garnered significant attention on social media, with Hugo gaining over 1000 followers from Ukraine alone.
As a songwriter, Hugo draws inspiration from the music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s, and he typically writes songs in this style before updating them with a contemporary sound. In addition to his debut single, Hugo has announced that his second single, a duet called "Never Let Go," is due for release on May 26th.
Be sure to keep an eye out for Hugo's upcoming album and book release, which promise to be powerful and thought-provoking works of art that continue to shine a light on the Ukrainian suffering.
Contact Hugo Zerace at hugozerace@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!
