Announcing 10 AgriFoodTech startup finalists for Future Food Asia Award 2023 and the winner of the Gateway to Asia Award

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Food Asia 2023 has aimed to provide a platform to acknowledge and showcase the innovative AgriFoodTech solutions within the APAC region, and this year’s edition will host 10 start-up finalists for the FFA Award. Also, this year's agenda has been broadened to include the Gateway to Asia award, which recognizes startups from regions outside of Asia-Pacific.
The 10 FFA Award finalists are Birdsol Pty Ltd (Australia), Blue Canopy Biotech (China), Lypid (Taiwan), N&E Innovation (Singapore), Provectus Algae (Australia), SEADLING (Singapore), Shandong Henglu Biotechnology (China), TissenBioFarm (South Korea), Whole (Australia) and Xsights Digital (Australia).
The finalists have been selected after intense assessment by the jury represented by Dr. Yuchu Zhang, Group R&D Leader, Cargill Protein Asia & Europe; Francesca Kleemans, Managing Director Asia Pacific, Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate; Dr. Wong Min Hao, Director, Food and Nutrition at Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR); and Isabelle Decitre, Founder and CEO of ID Capital.
ID Capital received applications from over 25 countries, with most submissions in the enhancing nutritional value category followed by sustainable farming practices, precision agriculture, and streamlining supply chains. FFA 2023 aims to bring conversations that align with "better-for-you, better-for-the-environment," as an essential element of better food solutions.
The Gateway to Asia Award has been won by Koralo (Germany) chosen because they are the best-positioned company to take advantage of the numerous opportunities presented by the dynamic and rapidly growing Asian market. Winning the award provides Koralo with access to ID Capital’s partner’s network and strategic support to help them successfully expand their operations in the region.
“With agrifoodtech innovation being such an essential lever to tackle climate change we are delighted to welcome these exceptional teams who all prove that you can set ambitious goals and yet remain pragmatic. Whilst their disruptive technology innovations provide the kind of long-term moat venture investors like, they have also embraced the need for strategic partnerships to be on the market early in their journey”, said Isabelle Decitre, Founder and CEO, of ID Capital
Future Food Asia 2023 has been made possible by continued support from our partners: Cargill, one of the world’s largest agriculture and food companies; Bühler Group, a globally relevant industrial solution provider who contributes to a better and more sustainable world with collaborative innovation; Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), Singapore’s lead R&D public research agency; and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the lead government agency responsible for strategies that enhance Singapore’s position as a global centre for business, innovation, and talent.
Being held at Carlton Hotel on the 16th and 17th of May, registrations for the event are now open at FFA 2023 | Future Food Asia
Overview of the Future Food Asia 2023 Finalists
Birdsol Pty Ltd (Cherrp), Australia
BirdSol Pty Ltd (Cherrp) has reinvented traditional bird repellent products by developing a world-first, innovative bird deterrent and management solution based on integrated AI called Cherrp®. Through AI, the Cherrp® solution recognises target bird species, and communicates to them in their own languages, moving them away from agriculture/aquaculture farms to alternate locations, thereby enabling increased agricultural yield and contributing positively to global food security.
Blue Canopy Biotech, China
Blue Canopy is developing fermentation-based meat protein and leather products as sustainable alternatives. Blue Canopy is a B2B platform company, which will sell its proprietary mycelium-based and brewed meat proteins and leather to downstream food manufacturers, pet-food companies, CPGs, and apparel companies.
Lypid, Taiwan
Lypid is a pioneering US-based food tech company founded with core beliefs in sustainable agriculture and addressing climate change through plant-based food. Lypid’s proprietary fat technology enables a new frontier of vegan fat, PhytoFat™, with animal-fat-like performance that accurately mimics the texture, mouthfeel, transfer of flavor, and cooking behavior of animal fats. PhytoFat™ is utilized in Lypid’s plant-based Pork Belly, which offers the same taste, texture, and mouthfeel as animal products. Lypid has won 1st place in the 2022 Future Food-Tech London and CPF Innovation Challenge at the Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit 2021.
N&E Innovation, Singapore
N&E Innovations is committed to offering sustainable solutions and has innovatively engineered Vi-Kang99 – a non-toxic, natural antimicrobial agent. Vikang99, derived from recycling edible fruit residue, the technology enables the creation of a circular food economy as well as reducing the carbon footprint. With the creation of Vi-Kang99, the company had valorised up to 2 tons of food waste and reduced the equivalent of 3.8 tons of CO2 equivalent carbon emission. The company has also set itself ambitious targets to valorise up to 10 000 tons of food waste by 2030 and put in place the right frameworks to achieve it.
Provectus Algae, Australia
Provectus Algae is a biotechnology company developing the future of biomanufacturing with carbon-capturing microbes. Applying its technologies, the company programs microalgae to produce valuable bioproducts using natural and synthetic biology approaches. Provectus Algae employs Precision Photosynthesis™ in its end-to-end product development and biomanufacturing platform to decarbonize B2B products for industrial applications in foods, beverages, agriculture, aquaculture, cosmetics, therapeutics, and beyond.
SEADLING, Singapore
SEADLING is tapping into seaweed as a planet-friendly source of nutritious and functional animal feed ingredients, additives, and supplements using proprietary fermentation technology whilst partnering with seaweed farming communities across Southeast Asia to improve livelihoods and revive ocean ecosystems.
Shandong Henglu Biotechnology, China
Shandong Henglu Biotechnology is a biotechnology firm that produces high-value active ingredients through biosynthesis. Over 10 bio-active chemicals have been successfully developed and are being used in the production of nutraceutical and functional foods, cosmetics, and medicines for improving human health. Henglu Biotech has successfully synthesized 6 types of HMOs (human milk oligosaccharides), which help improve infant formula to get closer to the nutritional value of natural breast milk.
TissenBioFarm, South Korea
TissenBioFarm excels in producing high-quality, whole-cut cultivated meat with a real meat-like texture and marbling. They developed an innovative technology that enables mass production, meeting the growing global demand for sustainable meat products. Their mission is to provide a sustainable source of meat while reducing the environmental impact of food production and ensuring a better future for all living beings.
Whole, Australia
Whole. is focused on developing the world’s most sustainable nutrition. Using its proprietary Whole Ingredient Nutrient Extraction (WINX) technology, Whole. is able to eliminate waste completely by using the entire input to create ultra-nutritious ingredients and flavours, while still maintaining functionality that food manufacturers require and providing the clean label solutions that consumers desire.
Xsights Digital, Australia
Xsights' patented XIoT Tag enables affordable and scalable tracking of livestock location and health monitoring, allowing for real-time data collection and processing. This technology also has broader applications for the agrifood industry, including biosecurity, supply chain management, breeding optimization, and pasture & carbon management.
Overview of the Gateway to Asia 2023 Winner
Koralo, Germany
Koralo is the first company worldwide co-fermenting microalgae and mycelium of edible mushrooms. Creating New F!sh Koralo enriches the choice of seafood we eat with superior taste, texture and nutrition at a competitive cost, for thriving people and oceans.
About ID Capital
ID Capital is an investment and advisory company headquartered in Singapore specializing in the domain of AgriFoodTech. It focuses on the Asia-Pacific region, where high growth meets high stakes. A pioneer in this vertical, it has contributed effort and capital in catalyzing the ecosystem in the region through its Future Food Asia platform launched in 2016. ID Capital is also an Appointed Partner of Enterprise Singapore for its SEEDS Capital fund in the AgriFoodTech sector.
About Cargill
Cargill helps the world’s food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 155,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way.
From feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It’s how we’ve met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 157 years—and how we’ll do so for generations to come.
For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.
About BUHLER GROUP
Bühler is driven by its purpose of creating innovations for a better world, balancing the needs of the economy, humanity, and nature. As a relevant solution partner for the food and mobility industries, Bühler is committed to have solutions ready to multiply by 2025 at the latest that will reduce energy, waste, and water by 50% in its customers’ value chains. Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies as they cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured using parts produced with Bühler technology. Countless people wear eyeglasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines – all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in a unique position to turn today’s global challenges into sustainable business. Bühler contributes to safely feeding the world and is doing its part to protect the climate, producing solutions that make cars, buildings, and machinery more energy efficient.
Bühler invests up to 5% of turnover into research and development. In 2021, some 12,500 employees generated a turnover of CHF 2.7 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company, Bühler is active in 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 103 service stations, 30 manufacturing sites, and Application & Training Centers in 24 countries. www.buhlergroup.com
About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)
The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore’s lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg.
