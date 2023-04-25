America’s Premier Sailing School Launches Catamaran Masterclass

Just as pilots must complete ground school before spending time in a plane, this Masterclass will provide an incredible foundation for catamaran sailors wishing to embark on their sailing adventures.”
— Tim Geisler
COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning American Sailing Association (ASA) school, Nautilus Sailing, announces the release of their online Catamaran Masterclass, tailored towards new catamaran sailors wanting to gain a solid foundation before stepping onboard for practical training.
Founded by multi-award-winning sailing instructor Timothy Geisler, Nautilus Sailing provides a bespoke, all-inclusive sail training program, taking students from little to no experience to fully ASA-qualified across six destinations in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and Pacific oceans.
With limited options available for catamaran training, Nautilus Sailing developed the online masterclass in response to the increase in demand for sailing holidays and subsequent growth in bookings year on year. Backed by the latest statistics, in 2021, the yacht charter market was valued at $18.9 billion USD, with a projection to reach $26.5 billion USD by 2027.
Due to high supply, monohulls dominate the 20-50 foot category of yacht charters in the sailing category. Yet, demand for catamarans is growing at an unprecedented rate due to their spaciousness and comfort, making them the preferred choice for family and group vacations.
“This course is the culmination of thousands of hours of on-the-water teaching, distilled into 36 bite-sized video lessons, packed with interactive and practical exercises. With unlimited access, you can work at your own pace and on your own schedule.” Said Tim Geisler, CEO of Nautilus Sailing.
Filmed over 18 months, the online instruction is led by Geisler, a former teacher and educator, and Tim Jenne, also an ASA Instructor. Coupled with professional animations and videography, the comprehensive curriculum covers critical topics such as anchoring, docking, sail trim, heaving to, navigation and weather forecasting.
“We are incredibly excited about the launch of this online Catamaran Sailing Masterclass! Just as aspiring pilots must complete ground school before they spend time in a plane, this Masterclass will provide an incredible foundation for all catamaran sailors wishing to embark on their own sailing adventures. This online course will prove to be an industry game-changer! Sailors will be able to learn the basics from the comfort of their home through these stunning videos and avoid costly mistakes and gaps in their skills and knowledge,” says Tim Geisler, CEO of Nautilus Sailing.
About Nautilus Sailing
Nautilus Sailing is the official and exclusive sailing school for Dream Yacht Charter, the largest sailing company in the world. They have already helped more than 4000 students begin their sailing journey through their liveaboard sailing courses, with 5-star ratings on Trip Advisor and over 1 million views of their Sailing Basic’s Monohull Series online.
Course rates
At $599 USD, the Online Catamaran Masterclass supplies the tuition to safely get you out on the water, whether a complete novice or looking to refresh your boating skills. The masterclass is divided into three chapters, further divided into easy-to-follow sub-sections.
Program Features Include:
- Expert tuition
- 36 bite-size videos
- 3 hours + of video instruction
- Self-paced study
- Unlimited access, with the ability to go back and re-watch
- New content continually added
- 12 optional review quizzes to test your knowledge
###
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.