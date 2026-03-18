Six Adventure Life Trip Planners Selected for Condé Nast Traveler’s 2026 Top Travel Specialists List

Condé Nast Traveler has unveiled its 2026 Top Travel Specialists list, with six Adventure Life Trip Planners earning a coveted place on this global index

Recognition highlights decades of experience designing extraordinary journeys worldwide

We are incredibly proud to see six of our team honored on a list that remains one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades.” — Monika Sundem | CEO | Adventure Life

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Condé Nast Traveler has released its 2026 list of Top Travel Specialists, with six Adventure Life Trip Planners earning a coveted spot on the annual global index.The Condé Nast Traveler Top Travel Specialists list showcases the world’s most passionate and knowledgeable travel experts. Each year, thousands of advisors apply, with CNT’s editorial staff conducting a vetting process to select an elite group of specialists.“We are incredibly proud to see six of our team honored on a list that remains one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades,” said Monika Sundem, CEO of Adventure Life. “At Adventure Life, we pride ourselves on being ‘expert matchmakers,’ moving beyond off-the-shelf itineraries to design deeply personal experiences. Our team is deeply passionate about crafting journeys that are as unique as the travelers who embark on them, and this honor reaffirms this personal touch and global expertise.”Adventure Life’s 2026 Top Travel Specialists include: Mary Curry (Multi-Region): An expert in small-ship cruising around the world, Mary excels at pairing guests with the ideal vessel – from chartered yachts to small-ship expeditions – specializing in Alaska, Antarctica, the Galápagos, and the Arctic. Jane Packer (The Americas): Specializing in Alaska as well as the vibrant landscapes of Peru, Argentina, and Chile, Jane focuses on custom adventure travel and expedition cruises that capture the heart of the continent.- Jeff Rottschafer (Asia, Polar Regions & South America): Jeff specializes in the complex logistics of polar expeditions and multifaceted cultural journeys across Asia, as well as Peru and the Galápagos.- Kassandra Magruder (Middle East & Africa): Specializing in South Africa, Botswana, and Tanzania, Kassandra curates meaningful safaris, treks, and off-the-beaten-path discoveries for those seeking authentic immersion.- Franny Friesz (Polar Regions, South America & Multi-Region): Franny leverages her deep knowledge of Antarctica, Argentina, and Chile to design bespoke milestone celebrations and family travel centered on wine, food, and history.- Claudia Corona (Central & South America, Europe & Multi-Region): Dedicated to creating seamless cultural connections, Claudia expertly crafts adventures across Italy, Ecuador, Chile, and the Galápagos, with a specialty in wine and food, scuba/snorkeling, and private boat charters.With 20 seasoned Trip Planners, a combined 110+ years of travel experience, and collective insight from over 3,000 worldwide itineraries, Adventure Life has been navigating the global travel landscape for more than 26 years.“Our team aren't just booking trips, they’ve lived them – from volunteering in rural Africa to guiding in the Rockies,” adds Monika. “Because they’ve explored the globe firsthand, they have an eye for the details that matter. Ultimately, the goal is to take those complex logistics off our guests' plates so they can just be present and truly enjoy the moment.”View the full 2026 list at www.cntraveler.com/travel-specialists and explore Adventure Life’s award-winning travel expertise at www.adventure-life.com ENDSAbout Adventure LifeFounded in 1999, Adventure Life specializes in private, customized journeys and small-ship cruises. Focusing on immersive, experience-driven travel, the team designs every itinerary from the ground up to be deeply tailored to the individual. From wildlife encounters and cultural exploration to active adventures and family travel, these journeys are curated to match each traveler’s interests, timeline, and comfort level, and crafted responsibly to give back to the land and the communities that make these adventures possible.Notes to Editors:Press images available here. For more information, please contact:Casey Hodges, Director of Communications, Roam Generationcasey@roamgeneration.com | +61 411 282 582

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