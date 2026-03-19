A New Era of Wellness: Goddess Retreats Announces Longevity Program and Evolution of its Seminyak Oasis

Women’s wellness pioneer introduces curated longevity journeys merging advanced biohacking technologies with ancient wisdom at its refreshed coastal sanctuary

Women are moving away from the ‘temporary fix’ toward a deep desire for functional longevity. We’ve evolved our Seminyak sanctuary and our retreat offering to meet that need. ” — Chelsea Ross | Goddess Retreats Founder

BALI, INDONESIA, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over two decades, Goddess Retreats has set the benchmark for women’s wellness in Bali. Continuing this evolution, the team behind the award-winning retreats has launched the Longevity Retreat – a high-performance program focused on optimizing biological age and vitality. This coincides with the unveiling of a newly refreshed Seminyak Oasis, reimagined to meet the needs of the modern woman.While women’s wellness is growing as a global trend, Goddess Retreats has been the category’s quiet authority since 2003. As the market shifts toward functional health, the brand is meeting the demand for travel that serves as an investment in long-term vitality.“Women are moving away from the ‘temporary fix’ toward a deep desire for functional longevity,” says Goddess Retreats Founder Chelsea Ross. “We’ve evolved our Seminyak sanctuary and our retreat offering to meet that need. By demystifying longevity science within an environment grounded in ritual and community, we are making high-performance wellness accessible, soulful, and deeply personal.”The Evolution of the Seminyak OasisThe transformation of the main villa estate fuses ‘barefoot chic’ elegance with a deepened commitment to holistic healing. While maintaining its 20-year legacy of unlimited spa treatments, the sanctuary now features poolside suites with extended private balconies and dedicated spaces for wellness, longevity, and healing.The centerpiece of this evolution is the new Contrast Therapy Suite. Integrating a custom Nordic Sauna, Ice Baths, and Infrared, Red Light, and LED Therapy, the suite is designed to provide a deep physiological reset. By addressing the underlying mechanisms of aging – including mitochondrial health, metabolic vitality, and nervous system resilience – these tools offer a clinical-grade wellness experience within the privacy and comfort of a women-only sanctuary.“This is more than a renovation, it is an evolution to meet the needs of women looking for more than just a holiday,” Ross adds. “We have curated a space where ancient wisdom and modern science coexist, allowing guests to 'test-drive' longevity protocols within a safe, soul-centered environment.”The Longevity Retreat ExperienceThis signature seven-day program provides an intensive introduction to long-term functional health, placing essential tools – from 5,000-year-old traditions to cutting-edge science – at a woman’s fingertips. The structured experience is built upon five core pillars: Science (high-tech cellular infusions), Wisdom (naturopathic guidance), Vitality (detox and lymphatic support), Strength (bone density and hormonal health), and Connection (Balinese spiritual healing).Founder Chelsea Ross has personally curated this retreat based on a twelve-year deep dive into the world of biohacking.“I’ve spent the last decade obsessed with finding better ways to navigate the realities of menopause and aging,” says Ross. “By refining these protocols in my own life since 2014, I’ve been able to hand-pick the most effective modalities to empower women through life’s major transitions – from career burnout to menopause. Our goal is to ensure every guest returns home with a clear, actionable game plan to maintain their vitality long after they leave Bali.”Crafted for women at every stage of their wellness journey, the all-inclusive experience includes:- Luxury Boutique Accommodation: Shared, solo, or private pool villa accommodations.- Longevity Suite: Four specialized treatments of choice, including Radiant Glow IV Therapy, Celestial Somatic Sleep Therapy, and Bio-Hacker Cellular Infusions.- Unlimited Recovery: Daily access to the Contrast Therapy Suite and Unlimited Spa Sanctuary treatments (including the Divine Rose Bath).- Movement & Mindfulness: Daily Yoga, Meditation, and Pranayama in open-air Shala.- Nourishment: A choice of three wellness menu options, plus unlimited snacks, juices, and traditional Balinese tonics.- Cultural Connection: Private chauffeur-led tours, fire ceremonies, and traditional flower mandala workshops.A Curated Collection of WellnessThe Longevity Retreat joins a portfolio of transformative experiences across Seminyak and Ubud, including the signature “Bali Goddess”, Wellness, Healing, Surf, Padel, Pilates, and Fitness, ensuring every woman finds a path that resonates with her personal journey. For more information or to book your 2026 vitality reset at the newly refreshed Seminyak Oasis, visit: www.goddessretreats.com/longevity-retreat ENDSAbout Goddess Retreats:Founded in 2003 by Chelsea Ross, Goddess Retreats is an award-winning wellness sanctuary in Bali offering transformative retreats exclusively for women. More than just a getaway, Goddess Retreats provides a boutique and intimate experience focused on authentic connection, deep self-reflection, healing, and renewal amidst Bali's serene landscapes. Guests enjoy immersive wellness, indulgent spa and cultural experiences, fostering personal growth, a supportive sisterhood, and a journey of self-discovery. www.goddessretreats.com Notes to Editors:Press images available here. Longevity Goddess Retreat - Key Information:Retreat Location: Goddess Retreats Seminyak Oasis, Bali, Indonesia.Program Name: The Longevity Goddess Retreat.Duration: 7 Days / 6 Nights (all-inclusive).Pricing: From $2785 USD per person for a shared room, or $3085 USD for a solo room.Availability: Bookings are now open for 2026, with retreats available year-round.For more information or to arrange an interview with Founder, Chelsea Ross, contact:Casey Hodges, Director of Communications, Roam Generationcasey@roamgeneration.com | +61 411 282 582

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