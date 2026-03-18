NORRØNA ADVENTURE’S VARG SAIL YACHT FEATURED IN TIME’S ANNUAL LIST OF THE WORLD’S GREATEST PLACES

We’re proud to see Varg celebrated on a global stage as we continue transporting guests into the remote fjords of Northern Norway for these bucket-list adventures.” — Jørgen Jørgensen, CEO and fourth-generation owner of Norrøna

OSLO, NORWAY, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, TIME reveals the annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, which highlights 100 extraordinary destinations to visit and stay.To compile this list, TIME solicited nominations of places—including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more—from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as via an application process, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences. Varg S/Y , Norrøna Adventure’s one-of-a-kind expedition yacht, was featured as one of the exciting new places to stay.With its obsidian-black hull and sails, Varg Sail Yacht cuts a striking figure in the wintry fjords of northern Norway. The 62-ft. sailing yacht carries just six guests across three cabins, a deliberate contrast to the cruise-ship behemoths that ply these waters each winter. Built specifically for expeditions above the Arctic Circle, Varg is helmed by a three-person crew with deep experience sailing Greenland and Svalbard. High-latitude redundancies include a reinforced bow, strengthened by a steel rod running to the keel for added protection in ice. Inside, the mood is pure hygge: a toasty saloon with a combustion fireplace and wraparound windows for watching the landscape slide past. After days outdoors, guests warm up in a wood-fired sauna below deck or a hot tub up top. New year-round itineraries from Norrøna Adventure range from winter orca and humpback whale safaris in the Barents Sea—when the Northern Lights frequently shimmer overhead—to spring ski-and-sail trips in the Lyngen Alps. Summer brings crowd-free exploration of the Lofoten Archipelago, reaching remote anchorages accessible only by sea.“We are honored to be recognized as one of the world’s greatest places,” said Jørgen Jørgensen, CEO and fourth-generation owner of Norrøna. “When we evolved from a heritage outdoor gear brand into a holistic adventure provider, our goal was to design experiences that go beyond the usual tourist trails. We wanted to bring our guests closer to nature than ever before, and this accolade is a testament to the power of doing things differently and staying true to our Norwegian roots.”Northern Norway is known for its dramatic fjords and untouched wilderness, and Varg offers adventure-seekers the chance to access remote areas only reachable by boat through a range of exclusive tours, including Northern Lights and Whales, Ski and Sail, Bike and Sail, and its signature ‘Lofoten’ expeditions.The Norwegian-built sail yacht offers up to six guests an intimate, boutique experience. The vessel features premium ensuite cabins and unique amenities, including an outdoor hot tub with 360-degree fjord views and a wood-fired sauna below deck—pairing perfectly with a cold-water plunge into an Arctic fjord. The onboard culinary journey features an “Arctic Fusion” menu crafted from sea-to-table ingredients like king crab and foraged botanicals. Whether gathering around the on-deck fire grill or the interior fireplace, the experience blends rugged adventure with sophisticated Scandinavian comfort and world-class cuisine.“Varg S/Y was designed to be more than just a boat; it is an exclusive gateway to the wild,” Jørgensen adds. “We’ve combined the raw power of the Norwegian landscape with Norrøna's 96-year heritage of uncompromising quality. We’re proud to see Varg celebrated on a global stage as we continue transporting guests into the remote fjords of Northern Norway for these bucket-list adventures.”Read more here: https://time.com/collection/worlds-greatest-places/2026/varg-sail-yacht/?filters=varg See the full list here: https://time.com/collection/worlds-greatest-places/2026/ ENDSAbout Norrøna Adventure:Norrøna Adventure, the destination division of the heritage Norwegian outdoor brand, offers authentic, world-class active adventures across the globe. Uniting Norrøna's 90+ year tradition of technical craftsmanship with Norrøna Adventure’s 40-year legacy of expedition travel, the company provides over 100 expertly guided tours in 50+ countries. Specializing in both private and group adventures, the portfolio spans hiking, high-altitude trekking, ski touring, ski expeditions, mountain biking, and tailor-made adventures.Notes to Editors:Press images available here. Fact sheet available on this link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Vllgoprc_7QqyYaR0_hy0kdxpsOshoNz/view?usp=share_link For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact:Casey Hodges, Senior Account Director, Roam Generationcasey@roamgeneration.com | +61 411 282 582From TIME ©2026 TIME USA LLC. All rights reserved. Used under license.

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