Gausium & Toussaint Attended Europropre 2023 in Paris to Showcase Their Cutting-edge Service Robots

Gausium & Toussaint at Europropre 2023

PARIS, FRANCE, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, the world-leading provider of autonomous service solutions, and Toussaint, its official partner and a leader in professional cleaning throughout the north-eastern quarter of France and Luxembourg, showcased their cleaning and delivery robots at Europropre 2023 in Paris.

By attending Europropre, a unique expo that provides a global vision of all products, equipment, solutions, and innovations in hygiene, cleanliness, and multiservice industries, Gausium and Toussaint were pleased to present the most technologically advanced autonomous cleaning robots to the audience.

From April 4th to April 6th, the high-tech ground-breakers were introducing the advanced features of the new-gen service robots and the benefits offered by a synergy of high technologies combined with a high level of service offered by Gausium and Toussaint.

Visitors were excited to watch the demonstration of Phantas, the next-gen four-in-one auto floor cleaner that integrates vacuuming, sweeping, scrubbing, and dust mopping in one compact body. At the same time, the owners of medium and large commercial facilities (e.g. supermarkets, public venues, etc.) were also interested to learn about the capabilities of Scrubber 50 Pro, a highly productive and efficient autonomous floor scrubber equipped with scrubbing, sweeping, and dust mopping functions.

Guests from the hospitality industry were excited to see Vacuum 40 in action. Vacuum 40 is an auto floor cleaner equipped with vacuuming, sweeping, and dust mopping functions, making it a perfect fit for soft hotel floorings. Another autonomous solution that has received a lot of attention from visitors is Delivery X1 Pro - an autonomous delivery robot that provides a cost-effective smart delivery solution for cafes and restaurants.

By showcasing the flagships of the Gausium and Toussaint autonomous cleaning portfolio at Europropre 2023, the robotic service pioneers revealed the power of next-gen autonomous technologies combined with a high level of service.

About

Gausium is a leading smart solutions provider of AI-integrated autonomous service robots. Currently, Gausium’s products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Founded in 2013, Gausium built its class-leading autonomous navigation based on advanced SLAM technology and integrated it into cleaning machines in 2017. It has since committed to providing total solutions of autonomous floor cleaning for extensive applications across industries and scenarios, and managed to set the industry benchmark with currently the world’s most comprehensive commercial cleaning bot portfolio consisting of Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Scrubber 75 and Sweeper 111. In 2021 and 2022, Gausium launched its first autonomous delivery robot “X1” and the groundbreaking new cleaning product line “Phantas”, marking the strategic expansion of its service robot ecosystem. By 2021, Gausium’s cleaning robots have been deployed in over 40 countries across 6 continents, recognized by thousands of satisfied customers with millions of autonomous operational hours accrued and billions of square meters covered. With a vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sectors, Gausium will continue to bring more disruptive innovations to the world and empower more people to work smarter and lead happier lives with the products and services we provide.

https://gausium.com/

