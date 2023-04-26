Business Reporter: Digitalisation’s main purpose is to create a connected workforce
Why should technology accommodate workers and not the other way around?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Intoware’s Keith Tilley explains why it’s important that digital technology deployments, especially in industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, and rail are designed around workers accommodating how they think and work. Digitalisation improves performance, streamlines work processes, as well as helps employees to make better decisions by leveraging data analytics. However, up until now, the wrong questions have been asked in the context of the relationship of people and technology. In the next phase of the digital revolution, the C-suite should focus on what technology can do for workers rather than what workers can do with technology.
A good departure point for a digitalisation project is the identification of the workforce’s pain points. Technology deployments should be selected with their capability to solve these issues in mind. State-of-the-art technology shouldn’t be selected for its own sake or to attract young talent but based on business goals and the needs of the employee. Assisted Reality (AR) devices need to be integrated with digital workflows to bring good outcomes. Two major areas where digitalisation can empower employees are training and reporting. Training videos and voice commands that walk workers through processes can provide invaluable help in on-the-job training. Digitally capturing and recording processes, such as assurance inspections, equipment maintenance or fulfilling compliance requirements can significantly reduce workload and generate data previously unavailable. Digital technology can also be highly effective in flagging and removing bottlenecks from processes and improve both workforce and customer satisfaction.
If you want to learn more about employee-centred digitalisation, read the article.
