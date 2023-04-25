Jessup University Hosts Nursing Program Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Jessup’s dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates the successful approval and launch of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, the only faith-based, four-year BSN nursing program in the greater Sacramento area.
ROCKLIN, California, April 24, 2023 – Jessup University, a private Christian liberal arts university, is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. to celebrate the successful completion of the first Bachelor of Science in Nursing cohort’s first semester. After reaching approval, the BSN program launched in Spring 2023, offering classes with state-of-the-art technology taught by industry-leading faculty.
At this event, prospective nursing students and the general public are invited to tour the University campus and Simulation Labs, enjoy appetizers, meet current nursing students and program representatives, and learn more about the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at Jessup.
The dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony also precedes Nurses Week, which begins on May 6 and ends on May 12 and is Florence Nightingale's birthday. Nightingale, who is known as the founder of modern nursing, found great comfort in her faith and viewed nursing as her “calling.” At Jessup University, we believe that our students, grounded in faith, will continue the tradition of transforming the health of those that they serve.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nursing jobs are expected to grow by nine percent. This equates to nearly 200,000 job openings each year over the next decade. By offering this BSN, Jessup is committed to expanding its redemptive impact in the community by equipping a new generation of healing ambassadors.
“There have been so many prayers for the students and faculty as this program was developed,” shared Dr. Jen Millar. “Today, we are thrilled to celebrate the successful completion of the first semester and to dedicate this program to God who has made all of this possible.”
Anchored to the belief that faith and knowledge are not at odds, Jessup University shapes people of influence through experiential learning, spiritual formation, and critical thinking—all within a welcoming community and personalized education.
For more information about Jessup’s majors and programs, visit jessup.edu/academics or contact admissions@jessup.edu.
