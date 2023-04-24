Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, April 24, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 24, 2023

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Valerie Gaydos.

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter of resignation from Michael P. Zabel, State Representative of the 163rd Legislative District, effective March 16, 2023. 

 

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record which the Clerk will read:

  • The Joint State Government Commission’s Information Disclosure of the State-Related Universities Staff Analysis of 2021-22 Data Report and The Instructional Output and Faculty Salary Costs of the State-Related Universities Staff Analysis of 2021-22 Report.

  • The Procurement Deputate Quarterly Legislative Report for Q2 FY 2022 from The PA Department of General Services.

  • The Department of Community and Economic Development Annual Financing Strategy Report FY 2023-2024.

  • The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission 2023 Rate Comparison Report.

  • The Department of Labor & Industry 2022 Service and Infrastructure Improvement Fund Annual Report.

  • The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Annual Report.

  • The Annual Sovereign Immunity Report for 2021-2022 from the Office of Attorney General.

  • The Joint State Government Commission Report for HR 69 of 2022, Common Interest Ownership Communities.

 

Communications Received

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

April 24, 2023

 

Dallas Kephart resigned from State Government Committee.

Eric Davanzo resigned from Labor and Industry Committee.

Eric Davanzo was elected to State Government Committee

Dawn Keefer was elected to Labor & Industry Committee.

 

Respectfully Submitted,

 

Tina Pickett, Republican Chairwoman

Committee on Committee

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

HR 1 PN 0002

Motion to Appeal the Ruling of the Chair

on A00158 (Eckert)                                                              101 - 100

Motion to Appeal the Ruling of the Chair

on A00157 (Eckert)                                                             101 – 100

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 35           Rules

HR 39           State Government

HR 40           Human Services

HR 41           State Government

HR 42           Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HR 43           Human Services

HR 44           Judiciary

HR 45           Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 46           Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 47           State Government    

HR 48           Rules

HR 49           Rules

HR 50           Human Services

HR 51           Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HR 52           Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HR 53           Health

HR 54           Health

HR 55           Health

HR 56           Commerce

HR 57           Transportation

HR 58           Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HR 59           State Government

HR 60           Labor and Industry

HR 61           Housing and Community Development

HR 62           Commerce

HR 63           Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 64           State Government

HR 65           Game and Fisheries

HR 66           Housing and Community Development

HR 67           Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 68           State Government

HR 69           State Government

HR 70           To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 71           Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 72           Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 73           Judiciary

HR 74           Health

HR 75           State Government

HR 76           State Government

HR 77           Aging and Older Adult Services

HR 78           Housing and Community Development

HR 79           Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HR 80           Children and Youth

HR 81           State Government

HR 82           Gaming Oversight

HR 83           Rules

HR 84           Education

 

HB 20           Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 137        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 141        Education

HB 143        Education

HB 160        Finance

HB 162        Finance

HB 163        Finance

HB 164        Finance

HB 166        Finance

HB 167        Finance

HB 170        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 175        Health

HB 177        Judiciary

HB 180        Education

HB 221        Liquor Control

HB 285        Children and Youth

HB 286        Transportation

HB 288        Children and Youth

HB 289        Insurance

HB 291        Finance

HB 300        Judiciary

HB 357        Labor and Industry

HB 358        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 359        Commerce

HB 360        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 361        Labor and Industry

HB 362        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 363        Finance

HB 364        Judiciary

HB 365        Game and Fisheries

HB 366        Housing and Community Development

HB 367        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 368        Labor and Industry

HB 369        Labor and Industry

HB 370        Health

HB 371        Liquor Control

HB 372        Housing and Community Development

HB 373        Labor and Industry

HB 374        Housing and Community Development

HB 375        Judiciary

HB 376        Judiciary

HB 377        Housing and Community Development

HB 378        Human Services

HB 379        Housing and Community Development

HB 380        Finance

HB 381        Transportation

HB 382        Labor and Industry

HB 383        Housing and Community Development

HB 384        Judiciary

HB 385        Judiciary

HB 386        State Government

HB 387        Judiciary

HB 388        Housing and Community Development

HB 389        Finance

HB 390        Professional Licensure

HB 391        Finance

HB 392        Education

HB 393        Judiciary

HB 394        Judiciary

HB 395        Judiciary

HB 396        Judiciary

HB 397        Human Services

HB 398        Judiciary

HB 399        Judiciary

HB 400        Judiciary

HB 401        Health

HB 402        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 403        State Government

HB 404        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 405        Local Government

HB 406        Finance

HB 407        Commerce

HB 408        Judiciary

HB 409        Human Services

HB 410        Education

HB 411        Human Services

HB 412        Judiciary

HB 413        Labor and Industry

HB 414        Commerce

HB 415        Labor and Industry

HB 416        Judiciary

HB 417        Housing and Community Development

HB 418        Children and Youth

HB 419        Transportation

HB 421        Human Services

HB 422        Labor and Industry

HB 423        Game and Fisheries

HB 424        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 425        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 426        Finance

HB 427        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 428        Judiciary

HB 429        Insurance

HB 430        State Government

HB 431        Education

HB 432        Judiciary

HB 433        Judiciary

HB 434        Judiciary

HB 435        Health

HB 436        State Government

HB 437        Finance

HB 438        Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 439        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 440        Children and Youth

HB 441        Finance

HB 442        Finance

HB 443        Finance

HB 444        State Government

HB 445        Education

HB 446        Education

HB 447        Education

HB 448        Finance

HB 449        Judiciary

HB 450        Local Government

HB 451        Local Government

HB 452        Transportation

HB 453        Transportation

HB 454        Education

HB 455        Education

HB 456        Education

HB 457        Transportation

HB 458        State Government

HB 459        Finance

HB 460        Transportation

HB 461        Judiciary

HB 462        Judiciary

HB 463        Judiciary

HB 464        Education

HB 465        Judiciary

HB 466        Judiciary

HB 467        Judiciary

HB 468        Judiciary

HB 469        Judiciary

HB 470        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 471        Education

HB 472        Education

HB 473        Education

HB 474        Labor and Industry

HB 475        Judiciary

HB 476        Education

HB 477        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 478        Transportation

HB 479        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 480        Transportation

HB 481        Education

HB 482        Judiciary

HB 483        Judiciary

HB 484        Judiciary

HB 485        State Government

HB 486        Finance

HB 487        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 488        State Government

HB 489        State Government

HB 490        State Government

HB 491        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 492        Education

HB 493        Game and Fisheries

HB 494        Health

HB 495        Game and Fisheries

HB 496        Liquor Control

HB 497        Transportation

HB 498        Human Services

HB 499        Local Government

HB 500        State Government

HB 501        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 502        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 503        State Government

HB 504        Judiciary

HB 505        Insurance

HB 506        Housing and Community Development

HB 507        Health

HB 508        Judiciary

HB 509        Finance

HB 510        Finance

HB 511        Local Government

HB 512        Professional Licensure

HB 513        Labor and Industry

HB 514        Education

HB 515        Labor and Industry

HB 516        Transportation

HB 517        Finance

HB 518        Finance

HB 519        Professional Licensure

HB 520        Finance

HB 521        Gaming Oversight

HB 522        Transportation

HB 523        Finance

HB 524        Transportation

HB 525        Education

HB 526        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 527        Judiciary

HB 528        Finance

HB 529        Judiciary

HB 530        Judiciary

HB 531        Insurance

HB 532        Health

HB 533        State Government

HB 534        Insurance

HB 535        Finance

HB 536        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 537        Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 538        Transportation

HB 539        Judiciary

HB 540        Transportation

HB 541        Finance

HB 542        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 543        Health

HB 544        Judiciary

HB 545        Insurance

HB 546        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 547        State Government

HB 548        Local Government

HB 549        Agriculture & Rural Affairs

HB 550        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 551        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 552        Education

HB 553        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 554        State Government

HB 555        Insurance

HB 556        Labor and Industry

HB 557        Education

HB 558        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 559        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 560        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 561        Education

HB 562        Education

HB 563        Health

HB 564        Finance

HB 565        Professional Licensure

HB 566        Judiciary

HB 567        Game and Fisheries

HB 568        Health

HB 569        Local Government

HB 570        Local Government

HB 571        Local Government

HB 572        Local Government

HB 573        State Government

HB 574        Education

HB 575        Health

HB 576        Education

HB 577        Commerce

HB 578        Judiciary

HB 579        Education

HB 580        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 581        Judiciary

HB 582        Education

HB 583        Judiciary

HB 584        Judiciary

HB 585        Human Services

HB 586        Judiciary

HB 587        Judiciary

HB 588        Judiciary

HB 589        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 590        Professional Licensure

HB 591        Professional Licensure

HB 592        Finance

HB 593        Education

HB 594        Transportation

HB 595        State Government

HB 596        Judiciary

HB 597        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 598        Finance

HB 599        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 600        Judiciary

HB 601        Health

HB 602        Judiciary

HB 603        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 604        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 605        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 606        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 607        Judiciary

HB 608        Labor and Industry

HB 609        Health

HB 610        Judiciary

HB 636        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 637        Judiciary

HB 638        Judiciary

HB 639        Education

HB 640        Education

HB 641        Health

HB 642        Gaming Oversight

HB 643        Housing and Community Development

HB 644        Judiciary

HB 645        Education

HB 646        Labor and Industry

HB 647        Education

HB 648        Health

HB 649        Education

HB 650        Labor and Industry

HB 651        State Government

HB 652        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 653        Finance

HB 654        Judiciary

HB 655        Education

HB 656        Finance

HB 657        Housing and Community Development

HB 658        Insurance

HB 659        Education

HB 660        Insurance

HB 661        Human Services

HB 662        Education

HB 663        Education

   HB 664         Children and Youth

HB 665        Children and Youth

HB 666        Housing and Community Development

HB 667        Human Services

HB 668        Education

HB 669        Game and Fisheries

HB 670        Education

HB 671        Transportation

HB 672        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 673        Education

HB 674        Finance

HB 675        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 676        Education

HB 677        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 678        Local Government

HB 679        Health

HB 680        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 681        Housing and Community Development

HB 682        Judiciary

HB 683        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 684        Local Government

HB 685        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 686        Local Government

HB 687        Human Services

HB 688        Education

HB 689        Judiciary

HB 690        Judiciary

HB 691        Housing and Community Development

HB 692        Housing and Community Development

HB 693        Housing and Community Development

HB 694        Housing and Community Development

HB 695        Commerce

HB 696        Judiciary

HB 698        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 699        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 700        State Government

HB 701        Finance

HB 702        Transportation

HB 703        Judiciary

HB 704        State Government

HB 705        Human Services

HB 706        State Government

HB 707        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 708        Commerce

HB 709        State Government

HB 710        Labor and Industry

HB 711        Housing and Community Development

HB 712        Judiciary

HB 713        Judiciary

HB 714        Judiciary

HB 715        Human Services

HB 716        Judiciary

HB 717        Finance

HB 718        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 719        Transportation

HB 720        Labor and Industry

HB 721        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 722        Education

HB 723        Education

HB 724        Housing and Community Development

HB 725        Human Services

HB 726        Human Services

HB 727        Appropriations

HB 728        Education

HB 729        Education

HB 730        Human Services

HB 731        Judiciary

HB 732        Education

HB 733        Gaming Oversight

HB 734        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 735        Insurance

HB 736        Judiciary

HB 737        Judiciary

HB 738        Judiciary

HB 739        Insurance

HB 740        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 741        Housing and Community Development

HB 742        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 743        Judiciary

HB 744        Commerce

HB 745        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 746        State Government

HB 747        Judiciary

HB 748        Judiciary

HB 749        Finance

HB 750        Judiciary

HB 751        Judiciary

HB 752        Judiciary

HB 753        Health

HB 754        Human Services

HB 755        Education

HB 756        Labor and Industry

HB 757        Labor and Industry

HB 758        Human Services

HB 759        Commerce

HB 760        Labor and Industry

HB 761        Housing and Community Development

HB 762        Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HB 763        Transportation

HB 764        Commerce

HB 765        Housing and Community Development

HB 766        Judiciary

HB 767        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 768        Transportation

HB 769        Transportation

HB 770        Finance

HB 771        Education

HB 772        Transportation

HB 773        State Government

HB 774        Judiciary

HB 775        Housing and Community Development

HB 776        Judiciary

HB 777        Judiciary

HB 778        State Government

HB 779        Education

HB 780        Housing and Community Development

HB 781        Finance

HB 782        Local Government

HB 783        Human Services

HB 784        Human Services

HB 785        State Government

HB 786        Finance

HB 787        Local Government

HB 788        Housing and Community Development

HB 789        State Government

HB 790        State Government

HB 791        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 792        Finance

HB 793        Finance

HB 794        State Government

HB 795        Education

HB 796        Judiciary

HB 797        Transportation

HB 798        Education

HB 799        Education

HB 800        Insurance

HB 801        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 802        Professional Licensure

HB 803        Health

HB 804        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 805        Housing and Community Development

HB 806        State Government

HB 807        Health

HB 808        Human Services

HB 809        Transportation

HB 810        Judiciary

HB 811        Local Government

HB 812        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 813        Children and Youth

HB 814        Health

HB 815        State Government

HB 816        Transportation

HB 817        Health

HB 818        Health

HB 819        Human Services

HB 820        Human Services

HB 821        Judiciary

HB 822        Transportation

HB 823        Education

HB 824        Transportation

HB 825        Insurance

HB 826        Transportation

HB 827        Education

HB 828        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 829        Liquor Control

HB 830        State Government

HB 831        Judiciary

HB 832        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 833        Housing and Community Development

HB 834        Labor and Industry

HB 835        Judiciary

HB 836        Labor and Industry

HB 837        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 838        Judiciary

HB 839        Labor and Industry

HB 840        Housing and Community Development

HB 841        Judiciary

HB 842        Commerce

HB 844        Human Services

HB 845        Education

HB 846        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 847        State Government

HB 848        Finance

HB 849        Human Services

HB 850        Human Services

HB 851        Education

HB 852        Transportation

HB 853        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 854        Labor and Industry

HB 855        Health

HB 856        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 857        Education

HB 858        State Government

HB 859        Housing and Community Development

HB 860        Local Government

HB 861        Labor and Industry

HB 862        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 863        Judiciary

HB 864        Health

HB 865        State Government

HB 866        Human Services

HB 867        Human Services

HB 868        Finance

HB 869        Insurance

HB 870        Health

HB 871        Finance

HB 872        Transportation

HB 873        Finance

HB 874        Liquor Control

HB 875        Finance

HB 876        Human Services

HB 877        Game and Fisheries

HB 878        Education

HB 879        Transportation

HB 880        Transportation

HB 881        Labor and Industry

HB 882        Labor and Industry

HB 883        State Government

HB 884        Education

HB 885        State Government

HB 886        Insurance

HB 887        Education

HB 888        State Government

HB 889        Labor and Industry

HB 890        Education

HB 891        State Government

HB 892        Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 893        Judiciary

HB 894        Gaming Oversight

HB 895        Gaming Oversight

HB 896        Education

HB 897        Education

HB 898        Judiciary

HB 899        Finance

HB 900        Judiciary

HB 901        Commerce

HB 902        Transportation

HB 903        Housing and Community Development

HB 904        Finance

HB 905        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 906        Labor and Industry

HB 907        Finance

HB 908        Judiciary

HB 909        Health

HB 910        Finance

HB 911        Finance

HB 912        Judiciary

HB 913        Local Government

HB 914        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 915        Health

HB 916        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 917        Judiciary

HB 918        Judiciary

HB 919        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 920        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 921        Health

HB 922        Commerce

HB 923        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 924        Health

HB 925        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 926        Commerce

HB 927        Housing and Community Development

HB 928        Education

HB 929        Judiciary

HB 930        Labor and Industry

HB 931        Human Services

HB 932        Children and Youth

HB 933        Judiciary

HB 934        Judiciary

HB 935        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 936        Health

HB 937        Health

HB 938        Transportation

HB 939        Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 940        Commerce

HB 941        Judiciary

HB 942        Labor and Industry

HB 943        Labor and Industry

HB 944        Labor and Industry

HB 945        Labor and Industry

HB 946        Labor and Industry

HB 947        Labor and Industry

HB 948        Local Government

HB 949        Labor and Industry

HB 950        Labor and Industry

HB 951        Housing and Community Development

HB 952        Housing and Community Development

HB 953        Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 954        Labor and Industry

HB 955        Transportation

HB 956        Education

HB 957        Education

HB 958        Professional Licensure

HB 959        Labor and Industry

HB 960        Commerce

HB 961        Local Government

HB 962        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 963        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 964        Commerce

HB 965        Finance

HB 966        Finance

HB 967        Labor and Industry

HB 968        Local Government

HB 969        Insurance

HB 970        State Government

HB 971        State Government

HB 972        Children and Youth

HB 973        Children and Youth

HB 974        State Government

HB 975        Finance

HB 976        State Government

HB 977        Judiciary

HB 978        State Government

HB 979        State Government

HB 980        State Government

HB 981        Transportation

HB 990        Transportation

HB 991        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 992        Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 993        Judiciary

HB 994        Education

HB 998        Education

HB 999        Judiciary

HB 1018      Judiciary

HB 1019      Education

HB 1021      Health

HB 1022      Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1023      Finance

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1             To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

SB 114         From Education to Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 100        From Education as Amended

HB 141        From Education as Amended

HB 735        From Insurance as Committed

HB 739        From Insurance as Committed

SB 8              From Insurance as Committed

HB 79           From Judiciary as Committed

HB 300        From Judiciary as Amended

HB 917        From Judiciary as Committed

HB 299        From Labor & Industry as Amended

HB 413        From Labor & Industry as Committed

HB 760        From Labor & Industry as Amended

HB 760        From Labor & Industry as Amended

HB 930        From Labor & Industry as Amended

HB 436        From State Government as Committed

HB 815        From State Government as Committed

HB 847        From State Government as Amended

HB 134        From Transportation as Amended

HB 794        From Transportation as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 148       

HB 155

HB 301

HB 436

HB 494

HB 507

SB 8             

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 70

A Resolution honoring the memory of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

201 – 0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, April 25, 203 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Monday, April 24, 2023

