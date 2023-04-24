Daily Session Report for Monday, April 24, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 24, 2023

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Valerie Gaydos.

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter of resignation from Michael P. Zabel, State Representative of the 163rd Legislative District, effective March 16, 2023.

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record which the Clerk will read:

The Joint State Government Commission’s Information Disclosure of the State-Related Universities Staff Analysis of 2021-22 Data Report and The Instructional Output and Faculty Salary Costs of the State-Related Universities Staff Analysis of 2021-22 Report.

Deputate Quarterly Legislative Report for Q2 FY 2022 from The PA Department of General Services. The ProcurementQuarterly Legislative Report for Q2 FY 2022 from The PA Department of General Services.

The Department of Community and Economic Development Annual Financing Strategy Report FY 2023-2024.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission 2023 Rate Comparison Report.

The Department of Labor & Industry 2022 Service and Infrastructure Improvement Fund Annual Report.

The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Annual Report.

The Annual Sovereign Immunity Report for 2021-2022 from the Office of Attorney General.

The Joint State Government Commission Report for HR 69 of 2022, Common Interest Ownership Communities.

Communications Received

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

April 24, 2023

Dallas Kephart resigned from State Government Committee.

Eric Davanzo resigned from Labor and Industry Committee.

Eric Davanzo was elected to State Government Committee

Dawn Keefer was elected to Labor & Industry Committee.

Respectfully Submitted,

Tina Pickett, Republican Chairwoman

Committee on Committee

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

HR 1 PN 0002

Motion to Appeal the Ruling of the Chair

on A00158 (Eckert) 101 - 100

Motion to Appeal the Ruling of the Chair

on A00157 (Eckert) 101 – 100

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 35 Rules

HR 39 State Government

HR 40 Human Services

HR 41 State Government

HR 42 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HR 43 Human Services

HR 44 Judiciary

HR 45 Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 46 Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 47 State Government

HR 48 Rules

HR 49 Rules

HR 50 Human Services

HR 51 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HR 52 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HR 53 Health

HR 54 Health

HR 55 Health

HR 56 Commerce

HR 57 Transportation

HR 58 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HR 59 State Government

HR 60 Labor and Industry

HR 61 Housing and Community Development

HR 62 Commerce

HR 63 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 64 State Government

HR 65 Game and Fisheries

HR 66 Housing and Community Development

HR 67 Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 68 State Government

HR 69 State Government

HR 70 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 71 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 72 Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 73 Judiciary

HR 74 Health

HR 75 State Government

HR 76 State Government

HR 77 Aging and Older Adult Services

HR 78 Housing and Community Development

HR 79 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HR 80 Children and Youth

HR 81 State Government

HR 82 Gaming Oversight

HR 83 Rules

HR 84 Education

HB 20 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 137 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 141 Education

HB 143 Education

HB 160 Finance

HB 162 Finance

HB 163 Finance

HB 164 Finance

HB 166 Finance

HB 167 Finance

HB 170 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 175 Health

HB 177 Judiciary

HB 180 Education

HB 221 Liquor Control

HB 285 Children and Youth

HB 286 Transportation

HB 288 Children and Youth

HB 289 Insurance

HB 291 Finance

HB 300 Judiciary

HB 357 Labor and Industry

HB 358 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 359 Commerce

HB 360 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 361 Labor and Industry

HB 362 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 363 Finance

HB 364 Judiciary

HB 365 Game and Fisheries

HB 366 Housing and Community Development

HB 367 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 368 Labor and Industry

HB 369 Labor and Industry

HB 370 Health

HB 371 Liquor Control

HB 372 Housing and Community Development

HB 373 Labor and Industry

HB 374 Housing and Community Development

HB 375 Judiciary

HB 376 Judiciary

HB 377 Housing and Community Development

HB 378 Human Services

HB 379 Housing and Community Development

HB 380 Finance

HB 381 Transportation

HB 382 Labor and Industry

HB 383 Housing and Community Development

HB 384 Judiciary

HB 385 Judiciary

HB 386 State Government

HB 387 Judiciary

HB 388 Housing and Community Development

HB 389 Finance

HB 390 Professional Licensure

HB 391 Finance

HB 392 Education

HB 393 Judiciary

HB 394 Judiciary

HB 395 Judiciary

HB 396 Judiciary

HB 397 Human Services

HB 398 Judiciary

HB 399 Judiciary

HB 400 Judiciary

HB 401 Health

HB 402 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 403 State Government

HB 404 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 405 Local Government

HB 406 Finance

HB 407 Commerce

HB 408 Judiciary

HB 409 Human Services

HB 410 Education

HB 411 Human Services

HB 412 Judiciary

HB 413 Labor and Industry

HB 414 Commerce

HB 415 Labor and Industry

HB 416 Judiciary

HB 417 Housing and Community Development

HB 418 Children and Youth

HB 419 Transportation

HB 421 Human Services

HB 422 Labor and Industry

HB 423 Game and Fisheries

HB 424 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 425 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 426 Finance

HB 427 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 428 Judiciary

HB 429 Insurance

HB 430 State Government

HB 431 Education

HB 432 Judiciary

HB 433 Judiciary

HB 434 Judiciary

HB 435 Health

HB 436 State Government

HB 437 Finance

HB 438 Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 439 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 440 Children and Youth

HB 441 Finance

HB 442 Finance

HB 443 Finance

HB 444 State Government

HB 445 Education

HB 446 Education

HB 447 Education

HB 448 Finance

HB 449 Judiciary

HB 450 Local Government

HB 451 Local Government

HB 452 Transportation

HB 453 Transportation

HB 454 Education

HB 455 Education

HB 456 Education

HB 457 Transportation

HB 458 State Government

HB 459 Finance

HB 460 Transportation

HB 461 Judiciary

HB 462 Judiciary

HB 463 Judiciary

HB 464 Education

HB 465 Judiciary

HB 466 Judiciary

HB 467 Judiciary

HB 468 Judiciary

HB 469 Judiciary

HB 470 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 471 Education

HB 472 Education

HB 473 Education

HB 474 Labor and Industry

HB 475 Judiciary

HB 476 Education

HB 477 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 478 Transportation

HB 479 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 480 Transportation

HB 481 Education

HB 482 Judiciary

HB 483 Judiciary

HB 484 Judiciary

HB 485 State Government

HB 486 Finance

HB 487 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 488 State Government

HB 489 State Government

HB 490 State Government

HB 491 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 492 Education

HB 493 Game and Fisheries

HB 494 Health

HB 495 Game and Fisheries

HB 496 Liquor Control

HB 497 Transportation

HB 498 Human Services

HB 499 Local Government

HB 500 State Government

HB 501 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 502 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 503 State Government

HB 504 Judiciary

HB 505 Insurance

HB 506 Housing and Community Development

HB 507 Health

HB 508 Judiciary

HB 509 Finance

HB 510 Finance

HB 511 Local Government

HB 512 Professional Licensure

HB 513 Labor and Industry

HB 514 Education

HB 515 Labor and Industry

HB 516 Transportation

HB 517 Finance

HB 518 Finance

HB 519 Professional Licensure

HB 520 Finance

HB 521 Gaming Oversight

HB 522 Transportation

HB 523 Finance

HB 524 Transportation

HB 525 Education

HB 526 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 527 Judiciary

HB 528 Finance

HB 529 Judiciary

HB 530 Judiciary

HB 531 Insurance

HB 532 Health

HB 533 State Government

HB 534 Insurance

HB 535 Finance

HB 536 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 537 Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 538 Transportation

HB 539 Judiciary

HB 540 Transportation

HB 541 Finance

HB 542 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 543 Health

HB 544 Judiciary

HB 545 Insurance

HB 546 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 547 State Government

HB 548 Local Government

HB 549 Agriculture & Rural Affairs

HB 550 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 551 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 552 Education

HB 553 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 554 State Government

HB 555 Insurance

HB 556 Labor and Industry

HB 557 Education

HB 558 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 559 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 560 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 561 Education

HB 562 Education

HB 563 Health

HB 564 Finance

HB 565 Professional Licensure

HB 566 Judiciary

HB 567 Game and Fisheries

HB 568 Health

HB 569 Local Government

HB 570 Local Government

HB 571 Local Government

HB 572 Local Government

HB 573 State Government

HB 574 Education

HB 575 Health

HB 576 Education

HB 577 Commerce

HB 578 Judiciary

HB 579 Education

HB 580 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 581 Judiciary

HB 582 Education

HB 583 Judiciary

HB 584 Judiciary

HB 585 Human Services

HB 586 Judiciary

HB 587 Judiciary

HB 588 Judiciary

HB 589 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 590 Professional Licensure

HB 591 Professional Licensure

HB 592 Finance

HB 593 Education

HB 594 Transportation

HB 595 State Government

HB 596 Judiciary

HB 597 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 598 Finance

HB 599 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 600 Judiciary

HB 601 Health

HB 602 Judiciary

HB 603 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 604 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 605 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 606 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 607 Judiciary

HB 608 Labor and Industry

HB 609 Health

HB 610 Judiciary

HB 636 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 637 Judiciary

HB 638 Judiciary

HB 639 Education

HB 640 Education

HB 641 Health

HB 642 Gaming Oversight

HB 643 Housing and Community Development

HB 644 Judiciary

HB 645 Education

HB 646 Labor and Industry

HB 647 Education

HB 648 Health

HB 649 Education

HB 650 Labor and Industry

HB 651 State Government

HB 652 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 653 Finance

HB 654 Judiciary

HB 655 Education

HB 656 Finance

HB 657 Housing and Community Development

HB 658 Insurance

HB 659 Education

HB 660 Insurance

HB 661 Human Services

HB 662 Education

HB 663 Education

HB 664 Children and Youth

HB 665 Children and Youth

HB 666 Housing and Community Development

HB 667 Human Services

HB 668 Education

HB 669 Game and Fisheries

HB 670 Education

HB 671 Transportation

HB 672 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 673 Education

HB 674 Finance

HB 675 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 676 Education

HB 677 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 678 Local Government

HB 679 Health

HB 680 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 681 Housing and Community Development

HB 682 Judiciary

HB 683 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 684 Local Government

HB 685 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 686 Local Government

HB 687 Human Services

HB 688 Education

HB 689 Judiciary

HB 690 Judiciary

HB 691 Housing and Community Development

HB 692 Housing and Community Development

HB 693 Housing and Community Development

HB 694 Housing and Community Development

HB 695 Commerce

HB 696 Judiciary

HB 698 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 699 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 700 State Government

HB 701 Finance

HB 702 Transportation

HB 703 Judiciary

HB 704 State Government

HB 705 Human Services

HB 706 State Government

HB 707 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 708 Commerce

HB 709 State Government

HB 710 Labor and Industry

HB 711 Housing and Community Development

HB 712 Judiciary

HB 713 Judiciary

HB 714 Judiciary

HB 715 Human Services

HB 716 Judiciary

HB 717 Finance

HB 718 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 719 Transportation

HB 720 Labor and Industry

HB 721 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 722 Education

HB 723 Education

HB 724 Housing and Community Development

HB 725 Human Services

HB 726 Human Services

HB 727 Appropriations

HB 728 Education

HB 729 Education

HB 730 Human Services

HB 731 Judiciary

HB 732 Education

HB 733 Gaming Oversight

HB 734 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 735 Insurance

HB 736 Judiciary

HB 737 Judiciary

HB 738 Judiciary

HB 739 Insurance

HB 740 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 741 Housing and Community Development

HB 742 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 743 Judiciary

HB 744 Commerce

HB 745 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 746 State Government

HB 747 Judiciary

HB 748 Judiciary

HB 749 Finance

HB 750 Judiciary

HB 751 Judiciary

HB 752 Judiciary

HB 753 Health

HB 754 Human Services

HB 755 Education

HB 756 Labor and Industry

HB 757 Labor and Industry

HB 758 Human Services

HB 759 Commerce

HB 760 Labor and Industry

HB 761 Housing and Community Development

HB 762 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development

HB 763 Transportation

HB 764 Commerce

HB 765 Housing and Community Development

HB 766 Judiciary

HB 767 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 768 Transportation

HB 769 Transportation

HB 770 Finance

HB 771 Education

HB 772 Transportation

HB 773 State Government

HB 774 Judiciary

HB 775 Housing and Community Development

HB 776 Judiciary

HB 777 Judiciary

HB 778 State Government

HB 779 Education

HB 780 Housing and Community Development

HB 781 Finance

HB 782 Local Government

HB 783 Human Services

HB 784 Human Services

HB 785 State Government

HB 786 Finance

HB 787 Local Government

HB 788 Housing and Community Development

HB 789 State Government

HB 790 State Government

HB 791 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 792 Finance

HB 793 Finance

HB 794 State Government

HB 795 Education

HB 796 Judiciary

HB 797 Transportation

HB 798 Education

HB 799 Education

HB 800 Insurance

HB 801 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 802 Professional Licensure

HB 803 Health

HB 804 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 805 Housing and Community Development

HB 806 State Government

HB 807 Health

HB 808 Human Services

HB 809 Transportation

HB 810 Judiciary

HB 811 Local Government

HB 812 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 813 Children and Youth

HB 814 Health

HB 815 State Government

HB 816 Transportation

HB 817 Health

HB 818 Health

HB 819 Human Services

HB 820 Human Services

HB 821 Judiciary

HB 822 Transportation

HB 823 Education

HB 824 Transportation

HB 825 Insurance

HB 826 Transportation

HB 827 Education

HB 828 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 829 Liquor Control

HB 830 State Government

HB 831 Judiciary

HB 832 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 833 Housing and Community Development

HB 834 Labor and Industry

HB 835 Judiciary

HB 836 Labor and Industry

HB 837 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 838 Judiciary

HB 839 Labor and Industry

HB 840 Housing and Community Development

HB 841 Judiciary

HB 842 Commerce

HB 844 Human Services

HB 845 Education

HB 846 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 847 State Government

HB 848 Finance

HB 849 Human Services

HB 850 Human Services

HB 851 Education

HB 852 Transportation

HB 853 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 854 Labor and Industry

HB 855 Health

HB 856 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 857 Education

HB 858 State Government

HB 859 Housing and Community Development

HB 860 Local Government

HB 861 Labor and Industry

HB 862 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 863 Judiciary

HB 864 Health

HB 865 State Government

HB 866 Human Services

HB 867 Human Services

HB 868 Finance

HB 869 Insurance

HB 870 Health

HB 871 Finance

HB 872 Transportation

HB 873 Finance

HB 874 Liquor Control

HB 875 Finance

HB 876 Human Services

HB 877 Game and Fisheries

HB 878 Education

HB 879 Transportation

HB 880 Transportation

HB 881 Labor and Industry

HB 882 Labor and Industry

HB 883 State Government

HB 884 Education

HB 885 State Government

HB 886 Insurance

HB 887 Education

HB 888 State Government

HB 889 Labor and Industry

HB 890 Education

HB 891 State Government

HB 892 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 893 Judiciary

HB 894 Gaming Oversight

HB 895 Gaming Oversight

HB 896 Education

HB 897 Education

HB 898 Judiciary

HB 899 Finance

HB 900 Judiciary

HB 901 Commerce

HB 902 Transportation

HB 903 Housing and Community Development

HB 904 Finance

HB 905 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 906 Labor and Industry

HB 907 Finance

HB 908 Judiciary

HB 909 Health

HB 910 Finance

HB 911 Finance

HB 912 Judiciary

HB 913 Local Government

HB 914 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 915 Health

HB 916 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 917 Judiciary

HB 918 Judiciary

HB 919 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 920 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 921 Health

HB 922 Commerce

HB 923 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 924 Health

HB 925 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 926 Commerce

HB 927 Housing and Community Development

HB 928 Education

HB 929 Judiciary

HB 930 Labor and Industry

HB 931 Human Services

HB 932 Children and Youth

HB 933 Judiciary

HB 934 Judiciary

HB 935 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 936 Health

HB 937 Health

HB 938 Transportation

HB 939 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 940 Commerce

HB 941 Judiciary

HB 942 Labor and Industry

HB 943 Labor and Industry

HB 944 Labor and Industry

HB 945 Labor and Industry

HB 946 Labor and Industry

HB 947 Labor and Industry

HB 948 Local Government

HB 949 Labor and Industry

HB 950 Labor and Industry

HB 951 Housing and Community Development

HB 952 Housing and Community Development

HB 953 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 954 Labor and Industry

HB 955 Transportation

HB 956 Education

HB 957 Education

HB 958 Professional Licensure

HB 959 Labor and Industry

HB 960 Commerce

HB 961 Local Government

HB 962 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 963 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 964 Commerce

HB 965 Finance

HB 966 Finance

HB 967 Labor and Industry

HB 968 Local Government

HB 969 Insurance

HB 970 State Government

HB 971 State Government

HB 972 Children and Youth

HB 973 Children and Youth

HB 974 State Government

HB 975 Finance

HB 976 State Government

HB 977 Judiciary

HB 978 State Government

HB 979 State Government

HB 980 State Government

HB 981 Transportation

HB 990 Transportation

HB 991 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 992 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 993 Judiciary

HB 994 Education

HB 998 Education

HB 999 Judiciary

HB 1018 Judiciary

HB 1019 Education

HB 1021 Health

HB 1022 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1023 Finance

Bills Recommitted

HB 1 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

SB 114 From Education to Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 100 From Education as Amended

HB 141 From Education as Amended

HB 735 From Insurance as Committed

HB 739 From Insurance as Committed

SB 8 From Insurance as Committed

HB 79 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 300 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 917 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 299 From Labor & Industry as Amended

HB 413 From Labor & Industry as Committed

HB 760 From Labor & Industry as Amended

HB 930 From Labor & Industry as Amended

HB 436 From State Government as Committed

HB 815 From State Government as Committed

HB 847 From State Government as Amended

HB 134 From Transportation as Amended

HB 794 From Transportation as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 148

HB 155

HB 301

HB 436

HB 494

HB 507

SB 8

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 70 A Resolution honoring the memory of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. 201 – 0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, April 25, 203 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.