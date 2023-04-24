Daily Session Report for Monday, April 24, 2023

There were 2,388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,188 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 24, 2023
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Valerie Gaydos.
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter of resignation from Michael P. Zabel, State Representative of the 163rd Legislative District, effective March 16, 2023.
The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record which the Clerk will read:
Communications Received
Committees on Committees
Supplemental Report
In the House of Representatives
April 24, 2023
Dallas Kephart resigned from State Government Committee.
Eric Davanzo resigned from Labor and Industry Committee.
Eric Davanzo was elected to State Government Committee
Dawn Keefer was elected to Labor & Industry Committee.
Respectfully Submitted,
Tina Pickett, Republican Chairwoman
Committee on Committee
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Motion to Appeal the Ruling of the Chair
on A00158 (Eckert) 101 - 100
Motion to Appeal the Ruling of the Chair
on A00157 (Eckert) 101 – 100
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 35 Rules
HR 39 State Government
HR 40 Human Services
HR 41 State Government
HR 42 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HR 43 Human Services
HR 44 Judiciary
HR 45 Environmental Resources and Energy
HR 46 Environmental Resources and Energy
HR 47 State Government
HR 48 Rules
HR 49 Rules
HR 50 Human Services
HR 51 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development
HR 52 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development
HR 53 Health
HR 54 Health
HR 55 Health
HR 56 Commerce
HR 57 Transportation
HR 58 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development
HR 59 State Government
HR 60 Labor and Industry
HR 61 Housing and Community Development
HR 62 Commerce
HR 63 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HR 64 State Government
HR 65 Game and Fisheries
HR 66 Housing and Community Development
HR 67 Environmental Resources and Energy
HR 68 State Government
HR 69 State Government
HR 70 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HR 71 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HR 72 Environmental Resources and Energy
HR 73 Judiciary
HR 74 Health
HR 75 State Government
HR 76 State Government
HR 77 Aging and Older Adult Services
HR 78 Housing and Community Development
HR 79 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HR 80 Children and Youth
HR 81 State Government
HR 82 Gaming Oversight
HR 83 Rules
HR 84 Education
HB 20 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 137 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 141 Education
HB 143 Education
HB 160 Finance
HB 162 Finance
HB 163 Finance
HB 164 Finance
HB 166 Finance
HB 167 Finance
HB 170 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 175 Health
HB 177 Judiciary
HB 180 Education
HB 221 Liquor Control
HB 285 Children and Youth
HB 286 Transportation
HB 288 Children and Youth
HB 289 Insurance
HB 291 Finance
HB 300 Judiciary
HB 357 Labor and Industry
HB 358 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 359 Commerce
HB 360 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 361 Labor and Industry
HB 362 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 363 Finance
HB 364 Judiciary
HB 365 Game and Fisheries
HB 366 Housing and Community Development
HB 367 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 368 Labor and Industry
HB 369 Labor and Industry
HB 370 Health
HB 371 Liquor Control
HB 372 Housing and Community Development
HB 373 Labor and Industry
HB 374 Housing and Community Development
HB 375 Judiciary
HB 376 Judiciary
HB 377 Housing and Community Development
HB 378 Human Services
HB 379 Housing and Community Development
HB 380 Finance
HB 381 Transportation
HB 382 Labor and Industry
HB 383 Housing and Community Development
HB 384 Judiciary
HB 385 Judiciary
HB 386 State Government
HB 387 Judiciary
HB 388 Housing and Community Development
HB 389 Finance
HB 390 Professional Licensure
HB 391 Finance
HB 392 Education
HB 393 Judiciary
HB 394 Judiciary
HB 395 Judiciary
HB 396 Judiciary
HB 397 Human Services
HB 398 Judiciary
HB 399 Judiciary
HB 400 Judiciary
HB 401 Health
HB 402 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 403 State Government
HB 404 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 405 Local Government
HB 406 Finance
HB 407 Commerce
HB 408 Judiciary
HB 409 Human Services
HB 410 Education
HB 411 Human Services
HB 412 Judiciary
HB 413 Labor and Industry
HB 414 Commerce
HB 415 Labor and Industry
HB 416 Judiciary
HB 417 Housing and Community Development
HB 418 Children and Youth
HB 419 Transportation
HB 421 Human Services
HB 422 Labor and Industry
HB 423 Game and Fisheries
HB 424 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 425 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 426 Finance
HB 427 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 428 Judiciary
HB 429 Insurance
HB 430 State Government
HB 431 Education
HB 432 Judiciary
HB 433 Judiciary
HB 434 Judiciary
HB 435 Health
HB 436 State Government
HB 437 Finance
HB 438 Aging and Older Adult Services
HB 439 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 440 Children and Youth
HB 441 Finance
HB 442 Finance
HB 443 Finance
HB 444 State Government
HB 445 Education
HB 446 Education
HB 447 Education
HB 448 Finance
HB 449 Judiciary
HB 450 Local Government
HB 451 Local Government
HB 452 Transportation
HB 453 Transportation
HB 454 Education
HB 455 Education
HB 456 Education
HB 457 Transportation
HB 458 State Government
HB 459 Finance
HB 460 Transportation
HB 461 Judiciary
HB 462 Judiciary
HB 463 Judiciary
HB 464 Education
HB 465 Judiciary
HB 466 Judiciary
HB 467 Judiciary
HB 468 Judiciary
HB 469 Judiciary
HB 470 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 471 Education
HB 472 Education
HB 473 Education
HB 474 Labor and Industry
HB 475 Judiciary
HB 476 Education
HB 477 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 478 Transportation
HB 479 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 480 Transportation
HB 481 Education
HB 482 Judiciary
HB 483 Judiciary
HB 484 Judiciary
HB 485 State Government
HB 486 Finance
HB 487 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 488 State Government
HB 489 State Government
HB 490 State Government
HB 491 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 492 Education
HB 493 Game and Fisheries
HB 494 Health
HB 495 Game and Fisheries
HB 496 Liquor Control
HB 497 Transportation
HB 498 Human Services
HB 499 Local Government
HB 500 State Government
HB 501 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 502 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 503 State Government
HB 504 Judiciary
HB 505 Insurance
HB 506 Housing and Community Development
HB 507 Health
HB 508 Judiciary
HB 509 Finance
HB 510 Finance
HB 511 Local Government
HB 512 Professional Licensure
HB 513 Labor and Industry
HB 514 Education
HB 515 Labor and Industry
HB 516 Transportation
HB 517 Finance
HB 518 Finance
HB 519 Professional Licensure
HB 520 Finance
HB 521 Gaming Oversight
HB 522 Transportation
HB 523 Finance
HB 524 Transportation
HB 525 Education
HB 526 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 527 Judiciary
HB 528 Finance
HB 529 Judiciary
HB 530 Judiciary
HB 531 Insurance
HB 532 Health
HB 533 State Government
HB 534 Insurance
HB 535 Finance
HB 536 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 537 Aging and Older Adult Services
HB 538 Transportation
HB 539 Judiciary
HB 540 Transportation
HB 541 Finance
HB 542 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 543 Health
HB 544 Judiciary
HB 545 Insurance
HB 546 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 547 State Government
HB 548 Local Government
HB 549 Agriculture & Rural Affairs
HB 550 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 551 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 552 Education
HB 553 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 554 State Government
HB 555 Insurance
HB 556 Labor and Industry
HB 557 Education
HB 558 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 559 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 560 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 561 Education
HB 562 Education
HB 563 Health
HB 564 Finance
HB 565 Professional Licensure
HB 566 Judiciary
HB 567 Game and Fisheries
HB 568 Health
HB 569 Local Government
HB 570 Local Government
HB 571 Local Government
HB 572 Local Government
HB 573 State Government
HB 574 Education
HB 575 Health
HB 576 Education
HB 577 Commerce
HB 578 Judiciary
HB 579 Education
HB 580 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 581 Judiciary
HB 582 Education
HB 583 Judiciary
HB 584 Judiciary
HB 585 Human Services
HB 586 Judiciary
HB 587 Judiciary
HB 588 Judiciary
HB 589 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 590 Professional Licensure
HB 591 Professional Licensure
HB 592 Finance
HB 593 Education
HB 594 Transportation
HB 595 State Government
HB 596 Judiciary
HB 597 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 598 Finance
HB 599 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 600 Judiciary
HB 601 Health
HB 602 Judiciary
HB 603 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 604 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 605 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 606 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 607 Judiciary
HB 608 Labor and Industry
HB 609 Health
HB 610 Judiciary
HB 636 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 637 Judiciary
HB 638 Judiciary
HB 639 Education
HB 640 Education
HB 641 Health
HB 642 Gaming Oversight
HB 643 Housing and Community Development
HB 644 Judiciary
HB 645 Education
HB 646 Labor and Industry
HB 647 Education
HB 648 Health
HB 649 Education
HB 650 Labor and Industry
HB 651 State Government
HB 652 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 653 Finance
HB 654 Judiciary
HB 655 Education
HB 656 Finance
HB 657 Housing and Community Development
HB 658 Insurance
HB 659 Education
HB 660 Insurance
HB 661 Human Services
HB 662 Education
HB 663 Education
HB 664 Children and Youth
HB 665 Children and Youth
HB 666 Housing and Community Development
HB 667 Human Services
HB 668 Education
HB 669 Game and Fisheries
HB 670 Education
HB 671 Transportation
HB 672 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 673 Education
HB 674 Finance
HB 675 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 676 Education
HB 677 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 678 Local Government
HB 679 Health
HB 680 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 681 Housing and Community Development
HB 682 Judiciary
HB 683 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 684 Local Government
HB 685 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 686 Local Government
HB 687 Human Services
HB 688 Education
HB 689 Judiciary
HB 690 Judiciary
HB 691 Housing and Community Development
HB 692 Housing and Community Development
HB 693 Housing and Community Development
HB 694 Housing and Community Development
HB 695 Commerce
HB 696 Judiciary
HB 698 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 699 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 700 State Government
HB 701 Finance
HB 702 Transportation
HB 703 Judiciary
HB 704 State Government
HB 705 Human Services
HB 706 State Government
HB 707 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 708 Commerce
HB 709 State Government
HB 710 Labor and Industry
HB 711 Housing and Community Development
HB 712 Judiciary
HB 713 Judiciary
HB 714 Judiciary
HB 715 Human Services
HB 716 Judiciary
HB 717 Finance
HB 718 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 719 Transportation
HB 720 Labor and Industry
HB 721 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 722 Education
HB 723 Education
HB 724 Housing and Community Development
HB 725 Human Services
HB 726 Human Services
HB 727 Appropriations
HB 728 Education
HB 729 Education
HB 730 Human Services
HB 731 Judiciary
HB 732 Education
HB 733 Gaming Oversight
HB 734 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 735 Insurance
HB 736 Judiciary
HB 737 Judiciary
HB 738 Judiciary
HB 739 Insurance
HB 740 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 741 Housing and Community Development
HB 742 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 743 Judiciary
HB 744 Commerce
HB 745 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 746 State Government
HB 747 Judiciary
HB 748 Judiciary
HB 749 Finance
HB 750 Judiciary
HB 751 Judiciary
HB 752 Judiciary
HB 753 Health
HB 754 Human Services
HB 755 Education
HB 756 Labor and Industry
HB 757 Labor and Industry
HB 758 Human Services
HB 759 Commerce
HB 760 Labor and Industry
HB 761 Housing and Community Development
HB 762 Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development
HB 763 Transportation
HB 764 Commerce
HB 765 Housing and Community Development
HB 766 Judiciary
HB 767 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 768 Transportation
HB 769 Transportation
HB 770 Finance
HB 771 Education
HB 772 Transportation
HB 773 State Government
HB 774 Judiciary
HB 775 Housing and Community Development
HB 776 Judiciary
HB 777 Judiciary
HB 778 State Government
HB 779 Education
HB 780 Housing and Community Development
HB 781 Finance
HB 782 Local Government
HB 783 Human Services
HB 784 Human Services
HB 785 State Government
HB 786 Finance
HB 787 Local Government
HB 788 Housing and Community Development
HB 789 State Government
HB 790 State Government
HB 791 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 792 Finance
HB 793 Finance
HB 794 State Government
HB 795 Education
HB 796 Judiciary
HB 797 Transportation
HB 798 Education
HB 799 Education
HB 800 Insurance
HB 801 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 802 Professional Licensure
HB 803 Health
HB 804 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 805 Housing and Community Development
HB 806 State Government
HB 807 Health
HB 808 Human Services
HB 809 Transportation
HB 810 Judiciary
HB 811 Local Government
HB 812 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 813 Children and Youth
HB 814 Health
HB 815 State Government
HB 816 Transportation
HB 817 Health
HB 818 Health
HB 819 Human Services
HB 820 Human Services
HB 821 Judiciary
HB 822 Transportation
HB 823 Education
HB 824 Transportation
HB 825 Insurance
HB 826 Transportation
HB 827 Education
HB 828 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 829 Liquor Control
HB 830 State Government
HB 831 Judiciary
HB 832 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 833 Housing and Community Development
HB 834 Labor and Industry
HB 835 Judiciary
HB 836 Labor and Industry
HB 837 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 838 Judiciary
HB 839 Labor and Industry
HB 840 Housing and Community Development
HB 841 Judiciary
HB 842 Commerce
HB 844 Human Services
HB 845 Education
HB 846 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 847 State Government
HB 848 Finance
HB 849 Human Services
HB 850 Human Services
HB 851 Education
HB 852 Transportation
HB 853 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 854 Labor and Industry
HB 855 Health
HB 856 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 857 Education
HB 858 State Government
HB 859 Housing and Community Development
HB 860 Local Government
HB 861 Labor and Industry
HB 862 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 863 Judiciary
HB 864 Health
HB 865 State Government
HB 866 Human Services
HB 867 Human Services
HB 868 Finance
HB 869 Insurance
HB 870 Health
HB 871 Finance
HB 872 Transportation
HB 873 Finance
HB 874 Liquor Control
HB 875 Finance
HB 876 Human Services
HB 877 Game and Fisheries
HB 878 Education
HB 879 Transportation
HB 880 Transportation
HB 881 Labor and Industry
HB 882 Labor and Industry
HB 883 State Government
HB 884 Education
HB 885 State Government
HB 886 Insurance
HB 887 Education
HB 888 State Government
HB 889 Labor and Industry
HB 890 Education
HB 891 State Government
HB 892 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 893 Judiciary
HB 894 Gaming Oversight
HB 895 Gaming Oversight
HB 896 Education
HB 897 Education
HB 898 Judiciary
HB 899 Finance
HB 900 Judiciary
HB 901 Commerce
HB 902 Transportation
HB 903 Housing and Community Development
HB 904 Finance
HB 905 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 906 Labor and Industry
HB 907 Finance
HB 908 Judiciary
HB 909 Health
HB 910 Finance
HB 911 Finance
HB 912 Judiciary
HB 913 Local Government
HB 914 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 915 Health
HB 916 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 917 Judiciary
HB 918 Judiciary
HB 919 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 920 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 921 Health
HB 922 Commerce
HB 923 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 924 Health
HB 925 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 926 Commerce
HB 927 Housing and Community Development
HB 928 Education
HB 929 Judiciary
HB 930 Labor and Industry
HB 931 Human Services
HB 932 Children and Youth
HB 933 Judiciary
HB 934 Judiciary
HB 935 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 936 Health
HB 937 Health
HB 938 Transportation
HB 939 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 940 Commerce
HB 941 Judiciary
HB 942 Labor and Industry
HB 943 Labor and Industry
HB 944 Labor and Industry
HB 945 Labor and Industry
HB 946 Labor and Industry
HB 947 Labor and Industry
HB 948 Local Government
HB 949 Labor and Industry
HB 950 Labor and Industry
HB 951 Housing and Community Development
HB 952 Housing and Community Development
HB 953 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 954 Labor and Industry
HB 955 Transportation
HB 956 Education
HB 957 Education
HB 958 Professional Licensure
HB 959 Labor and Industry
HB 960 Commerce
HB 961 Local Government
HB 962 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 963 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 964 Commerce
HB 965 Finance
HB 966 Finance
HB 967 Labor and Industry
HB 968 Local Government
HB 969 Insurance
HB 970 State Government
HB 971 State Government
HB 972 Children and Youth
HB 973 Children and Youth
HB 974 State Government
HB 975 Finance
HB 976 State Government
HB 977 Judiciary
HB 978 State Government
HB 979 State Government
HB 980 State Government
HB 981 Transportation
HB 990 Transportation
HB 991 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 992 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 993 Judiciary
HB 994 Education
HB 998 Education
HB 999 Judiciary
HB 1018 Judiciary
HB 1019 Education
HB 1021 Health
HB 1022 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1023 Finance
Bills Recommitted
HB 1 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
SB 114 From Education to Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 100 From Education as Amended
HB 141 From Education as Amended
HB 735 From Insurance as Committed
HB 739 From Insurance as Committed
SB 8 From Insurance as Committed
HB 79 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 300 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 917 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 299 From Labor & Industry as Amended
HB 413 From Labor & Industry as Committed
HB 760 From Labor & Industry as Amended
HB 760 From Labor & Industry as Amended
HB 930 From Labor & Industry as Amended
HB 436 From State Government as Committed
HB 815 From State Government as Committed
HB 847 From State Government as Amended
HB 134 From Transportation as Amended
HB 794 From Transportation as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 148
HB 155
HB 301
HB 436
HB 494
HB 507
SB 8
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution honoring the memory of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
|
201 – 0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, April 25, 203 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.