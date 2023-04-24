Explore Quito through its traditional neighborhoods

The colonial neighborhood of La Ronda is the most traditional in Quito
QUITO, ECUADOR, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quito is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse neighborhoods. Among these neighborhoods are the traditional ones, which have a distinct charm and character that reflect the city's history and cultural roots. They are characterized by their narrow streets, colonial architecture, and vibrant community life. Many of these neighborhoods date back to the 16th century and have played an important role in the city's history. Today, they continue to be a vital part of Quito's cultural identity and attract visitors from around the world who come to experience their unique charm and ambiance. Explore some of the most notable traditional neighborhoods in Quito and delve into their history and cultural significance.
Surely the colonial neighborhood of La Ronda is the most traditional in Quito. Its narrow-cobbled streets, wooden balconies and old colonial houses create a unique atmosphere that transports visitors to another era.
This neighborhood is the perfect place to enjoy Quito cuisine with plates such us locro, seco de chivo, fritada, morocho, empanadas de viento, canelazo, paila ice cream, traditional sweets and other delicacies that will conquer the palates of those who come to this emblematic neighborhood of the capital.
In addition, the project 'Manos en La Ronda' is located on this area, and brings together artisans with colonial trades such as the Silva tinsmith who shows in his workshop a variety of iconic items made of tin like toy stoves and ovens, garden equipment and more objects made with skillful hands and a lot of imagination; Zabalartes, where in a matter of minutes various designs of wooden toys are created and you can make the classic spinning tops dance; a goldsmith's workshop that combines the art of the Quito School with modern techniques to work jewels with metals such as gold, silver and bronze; an a workshop that preserves the art of building furniture inlaid with wood, shell, bone, mother-of-pearl and metals to create different models of cabinets (secretaries), chests, boxes and trunks; and the 'Dulce Jesús mío' ice cream parlor that preserves the tradition of preparing ice cream by hand, in a copper pan, with fresh, quality pulp and juices, to offer more than a thousand unique and exotic flavors such as the traditional colada morada or 'dog poop' (corn with candy.)
La Loma Grande is another neighborhood that offers activities and fantastic experiences. You can visit legends such as the Virgin of the Tomato, the Cross of Santo Domingo, the Widow, the Lord of Miracles, San Antonio (the saint who gives a husband), the countess or the headless priest; enjoy the cuisine of Quito or a hot drink on the roof top of the Mama Cuchara Hotel and visit their Cultural Center; or taste a delicious cocoa at La Cuchara Ecuadorian Gallery.
San Marcos, the most bohemian neighborhood of the Historic Center, is characterized by its streets, colonial houses and small squares. Famous for its artist workshops, art galleries, and antique shops, which showcase the creativity and talent of Quito's artisans and artists.
In San Marcos, the cultural aura mingles with the daily life of the neighbors, creating a welcoming atmosphere among its streets. Its architectural beauty, both colonial and republican, denotes the urban wealth of the place and makes it the main incentive for their visits, where the Monastery of Santa Catalina, the Manuela Sáenz Museum, the Casa San Marcos Boutique Hotel, the Illa Experience Hotel, the Hotel Museum of Architecture, the Muñoz Mariño Museum, the Galleries and the Church of San Marcos.
La Ronda, La Loma Grande and San Marcos are just a sample of those places full of life, color and flavor, which will allow the traveler to be dazzled by the authentic essence and beauty of the Capital of the Center of the World.
