Seatrade Offers Opportunities For Cruise Industry And Emerging Market Trends

– Natasha Ram, Marketing Officer

Last month I had the opportunity to attend the Seatrade Cruise Global 2023 event, held at the Broward County Convention Center, Ft Lauderdale, Florida.

It was an incredibly enlightening experience, and I thank Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) for allowing me to be part of this year’s Seatrade Cruise Global 2023 event.

The event provided an excellent opportunity for industry professionals to come together and share valuable insights, connect with peers from around the globe, and explore new business opportunities.

The Seatrade Cruise Global event is aligned with SPTOs Strategic Plan 2020-2024 on innovative partnerships, where the organisation is committed to supporting the development of the region’s Cruise and Yachting sector.

There were over 170 expert speakers covering various topics from sustainability to technology enabling attendees to expand their knowledge and stay informed about current and emerging industry trends. These sessions discussed the importance of authenticity, sustainability, and accountability when planning land programs and how collaborating with communities is vital.

The exhibition floor featured over 500 suppliers, providing an excellent platform for networking and exploring new business opportunities.

In addition to the informative sessions and exhibition floor, the event offered an extensive schedule of networking events and sector receptions, providing a conducive environment for building lasting relationships. These networking opportunities are essential for any professional seeking a competitive edge in the industry.

It was also encouraging to see the involvement of young people and hear about how the Expedition Cruising industry is taking steps toward a more sustainable future.

The Seatrade Cruise Global event allowed participants to leverage the opportunities and gain industry knowledge. The event was an enriching experience, and with each passing year, I’m sure the next one will be worth attending.

To sum it up, SeaTrade Cruise Global is a fantastic opportunity to connect with like-minded industry professionals and stay ahead of emerging market trends.

Let’s keep working together to make sure we can keep traveling and exploring without hurting our planet.