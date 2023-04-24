Pacific Tourism Organisation signs MOU with Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA)

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), to promote and strengthen shared interests between the two organisations in the areas of market access, innovative events, membership and communications to name a few.

In acknowledging the importance of the MoU, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker highlighted the potential to establish important public-private partnerships, to strengthen the development of the travel and tourism industry in Asia and the Pacific.

“We welcome this partnership with PATA as it aligns with the innovative partnerships component of SPTO’S Strategic Plan 2020-2024. Between our two organisations, there is a wealth of diverse membership and wider stakeholders. We recognize this partnership as an opportunity to bring our stakeholders and resources together to revitalize our progress towards the sustainable growth of travel and tourism in Asia and the Pacific”, he said.

PATA Chair Peter Semone expressed his delight about this partnership between the two organisations and highlighted that PATA is thrilled to partner with SPTO in implementing these exciting development opportunities to encourage advocacy marketing and communication, insightful market research, and innovative events for its member organisations.

“PATA is looking forward to further connecting with SPTO on these areas of cooperation for travel and tourism within the Asia Pacific region. This connection will provide more opportunities to host international events, share market insights and enable us to promote the Pacific region to a globally connected audience. Keeping the P in PATA is imperative to us,” Mr Semone said.