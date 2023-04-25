RailPros Announces Marco Loureiro as Chief Operating Officer

All aboard for growth: Loureiro joins RailPros Executive Team to continue company's trajectory toward bright future
DALLAS , UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RailPros announced today that it has hired Marco Loureiro as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), based out of its corporate headquarters.
“I am thrilled to welcome Marco to the team,” said Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer for RailPros. “RailPros and our growing team will benefit from Marco’s expertise as we make strategic, growth-minded decisions for the company. His dedication to staff development and operational health will enable us to continue to provide our employees and clients with exceptional service.”
Loureiro is a recognized leader in the architecture and engineering industry, with more than two decades of experience in progressively expanding roles. He is an accomplished executive and team-builder, with a proven track record in both rail and transit projects. Loureiro is a professional engineer with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, a master’s degree in structural engineering, and an MBA in business administration. As COO, Loureiro will oversee RailPros’ operations as well as provide strategic guidance and direction for ongoing pursuits. He will continue to charge toward growth and progress while fostering a culture of staff development, collaboration, and leadership.
“I chose to join Team RailPros because their values align with my own: a dedication to collaboration, growth, customer satisfaction, and responsible business practices,” Loureiro said. “By working together to adapt to industry changes, solve complex problems, and make a positive impact on our communities and the environment, we can create a workplace that is not only successful, but fulfilling and meaningful for all involved.”
RailPros, which provides services to railroads, transit agencies, and rail-related enterprises across North America, continues to enjoy unprecedented growth. Loureiro joins the company as its third executive hire in the last 12 months, following Chief People Officer Daniel Carter, and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Vines.
About RailPros RailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices nationwide. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America. RailPros employs nearly 1,000 rail and transit engineers, construction managers, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service. Rail isn’t a part of our business, it IS our business.
