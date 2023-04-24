Westminster Barracks / DLS and False Information

There were 2,430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,179 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1002764
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/24/2023 at 1519 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5 in the town of Weathersfield, VT
VIOLATION: DLS and False Information to a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Chelsea Bemis
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 5 in the town of Weathersfield. An investigation determined the operator provided a false name due to having a criminally suspended license. She was identified as Chelsea Bemis of Springfield, VT. Bemis was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on July 25th, 2023 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/2023 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600