Westminster Barracks / DLS and False Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1002764

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/24/2023 at 1519 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 5 in the town of Weathersfield, VT

VIOLATION: DLS and False Information to a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Chelsea Bemis

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 5 in the town of Weathersfield. An investigation determined the operator provided a false name due to having a criminally suspended license. She was identified as Chelsea Bemis of Springfield, VT. Bemis was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on July 25th, 2023 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/2023 at 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov