Familiarization with the progress of construction work at the third stage of the project "Reconstruction of the Kyzyl-Kala - Bokhtar section, Dushanbe-Bokhtar highway"

TAJIKISTAN, April 24 - On April 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, as part of a working trip to a number of cities and districts of the Khatlon Province, got acquainted with the progress of construction work at the third stage of the project "Reconstruction of the Kyzyl-Kala - Bokhtar section, continuation of the highway Dushanbe - Bokhtar", which is 9.2 kilometers.

The road is being reconstructed as part of the implementation of the strategic goals of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, especially to overcome the communication deadlock, first of all, more than 75 km of the road have been reconstructed, put into operation, starting from Dushanbe to the bridge on the Vakhsh River, located in Khuroson district.

Road construction measures in the first and second stages have been successfully completed, residents of Khatlon Province and other citizens passing through this road use it.

Now, at the next stage, with the direct support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the implementation of the project "Reconstruction of the Kyzyl-Kala - Bokhtar section, continuation of the Dushanbe - Bokhtar highway", taking into account the expansion of the road, it will be put into operation along four traffic lines within the specified period.

In the reconstruction of this road, the customer of the project implementation, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the CTI AI company and the contractor, the DAI NIPPON company of Japan, are completing high-quality construction work.

The project implementation period will be more than 22 months. Builders with good financing within the framework of the project, especially the memorandum and grant agreements totaling 3 billion 349 million Japanese yen (approximately 31 million 829 thousand US dollars) will be put into operation in accordance with the requirements of world standards.

As reported, the width of the road is from 24 to 26.5 meters. According to the road construction project, during the reconstruction and repair, several bridges, separate pedestrian crossings will be created, and pipes of various diameters will be laid.

According to specialists from the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan, design and construction work is being carried out within the allocated amount and will be completed on time in accordance with the contract.

The main goal of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the construction of such modern roads is to improve transport services, transport various goods and products from cities and districts of the Khatlon Province to the capital of the country, create new jobs during the construction period, improve the quality of life of the population.

During the implementation of the road construction project, hundreds of residents of the Khatlon Province were employed and provided with high wages.

In the process of reconstruction and construction of the highway, 19 foreign specialists and 379 local specialists are employed, which is 95 percent of the total number of employees.

For high-quality and timely completion of construction work, 83 units of equipment and powerful construction mechanisms were involved, of which 32 are large-sized load-lifting machines, 6 excavators and other road-building equipment.

As the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon was informed, at present, construction work on the road is being carried out successfully, according to experts, 172,375 square meters of the first lower part of the highway have been completed, 111,000 square meters of the second lower part, 87,000 square meters of the upper part have been asphalted, and also 83 thousand square meters of the second part.

Spillway trays, 18 drainage pipes were laid on both sides of the road, lighting work was completed in 6 sections with a length of 1.4 km.

Currently, in accordance with the project, the construction of bridges No. 15 and 16 has been completed and prepared for commissioning.

According to the latest data, construction work in this direction will be fully completed by the end of May this year.

As the Leader of the Nation noted, the construction work on this road, which is of international importance, must be completed at a high quality level so that it will serve residents and guests for hundreds of years.

This part of the road with four lanes, each of which consists of 3.5 meters, is divided into two parts by a parapet fence.

In the course of familiarization with the completed works, the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the work and contribution of specialists and workers.

On the road section "Kyzyl-Kala - Kushoniyon - Bokhtar", which is 9.2 km long, 2 bridges, 8 stops, 16 drainage pipes will be built, pedestrian sidewalks will be completed on 18 thousand square meters and road signs on different areas will be installed.

Tajik and Japanese specialists are working fruitfully in the process of building the road.

The construction of the "Dushanbe - Bokhtar" highway will increase the economic cooperation of the countries of Central Asia, connect Tajikistan with the countries of the region and seaports.

This motorway will be a good means for transporting various goods and products.