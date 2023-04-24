Visiting the greenhouses of Muhsiddin "N" Production Cooperative in Bokhtar

TAJIKISTAN, April 24 - On April 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the city of Bokhtar, Khatlon Province, got acquainted with the modern greenhouses of Muhsiddin "N" Production Cooperative and visited the exhibition of the early products of the city's farmers.

The total area of the Production Cooperative "Muhsiddin" is 10.14 hectares.

In the first phase, a greenhouse will be built on a total area of 3.3 hectares and will be used to grow various early vegetables.

The greenhouse was built by domestic entrepreneurs in order to welcome the great and holy national holiday - the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Currently, cucumbers of various types, tomatoes, bell peppers and eggplants are grown in the greenhouse.

Vegetables in greenhouses are drip-irrigated and supplied with food.

The purpose of building greenhouses is, on the one hand, to increase the production of early crops and supply consumer markets with high-quality agricultural products, on the other hand, the purpose is to create new jobs.

Currently, there are 250 local residents with permanent jobs and good wages in the production cooperative of Muhsiddin "N" of Bokhtar city. In the future, with the construction of the second phase of the greenhouse, up to 450 people will be able to get jobs.

As it was informed, the products produced in the cooperative are offered for sale in the city markets.

President of the country Emomali Rahmon expressed his gratitude to the local businessman for the construction of such a modern production facility and called the activity of the farmers exemplary and praiseworthy.

Then, the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon visited the exhibition of agricultural products of farms in the city of Bokhtar, Khatlon Province.

Vegetables grown in greenhouses by the farmers of Bokhtar were mainly presented at the exhibition.

It should be said that residents of Bokhtar city and its surrounding districts have gained a lot of experience in using greenhouses, and by producing various agricultural products, they make a significant contribution to the protection of food security.

According to the information of the officials of the field, there are currently operating greenhouses in the city of Bokhtar on an area of 3 hectares. The construction of greenhouses in the area of 10 hectares is also ongoing in the city.

There are more than 35 permanent greenhouses in the backyard, and their products are already sold in the city markets.

Taking into account the needs of the times, farmers of the city have increased the area of new type greenhouses and are trying to increase the production of products in all seasons of the year and in this way contribute to the enrichment of the market with quality products.