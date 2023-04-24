Winelikes, the social media app for wine lovers, is now available to all users

The free app is ready to connect wine enthusiasts with friends, educational quizzes, wine/food pairing, travel ideas and more
LOS ANGELES, CALIF, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Winelikes, the social media app for wine lovers, launches today for iPhone and Android users. Individuals can download the app for free and immediately begin using it to connect with other admirers of one of the world’s oldest and most beloved beverages.
Winelikes connects all wine enthusiasts — from the complete novice to the sommelier — for fun, discovery, education and experiences. With Winelikes, people can learn about wine, develop their preferences and palate, find new favorite bottles and places to visit, and learn what their friends are doing on their own wine journey — all without the distractions you’d typically find on other social media sites.
Founder Jeff Gillis first developed the idea for Winelikes in February 2021, when he found himself wishing there was an app designed to help him meet people who shared his love of wine — and, more specifically, pairing wine with friendship, food, travel and experiences. The app has moved from idea to reality over the past two years. After a two-month beta-testing period, Winelikes is now ready to connect users all over the world.
Gillis emphasized that Winelikes provides an environment unlike any other social media platform. “Our sole focus is wine, with some wine-related topics such as food and travel thrown in,” he said. “That means you can learn about wine and discuss it with others without all of the noise you’d find on a typical social media platform. It’s designed for wine lovers, by wine lovers.”
Another thing that differentiates Winelikes from many other platforms is that it doesn’t use algorithms or AI to populate people’s feeds. “When you log into Winelikes, you actually see your friends’ content and content you follow,” he said.
In addition, many social media sites are designed to get people hooked on a screen. “While we want you to post, comment and scroll often, Winelikes also helps you find exciting places to meet up with friends in real life,” said Gillis. The app has several ways to help people connect with bars, restaurants, wineries and other spots where they can gather with others for drinks and conversation.
Wine sometimes has a reputation for being exclusive and snobby. Gillis stressed that Winelikes is an inclusive community designed to make everyone feel welcome. All new users are invited to take a palate quiz that helps them discover wines they might like based on their other food and beverage preferences. The site offers numerous other educational quizzes that help people learn about wine in a fun, low-stress way. The food and wine pairing section helps people through the sometimes tricky process of figuring out how to find a great wine to go with a meal when they’re cooking at home or eating out. There are no features to tell people what they should or shouldn’t like — only a supportive community to help people learn, explore and experiment.
The community aspect of the platform has already shown itself clearly during the two-month beta testing process. A dedicated group of users has given extensive feedback to make the app fun and useful for the modern user. Gillis is excited to continue to accept feedback and refine the app even as it goes live.
To download Winelikes for free, visit the Apple Store or Android Play Store. Wineries, restaurants, bars and others interested in advertising information or other partnerships are encouraged to contact Gillis at winelikes@winelikes.com.
# # #
About Winelikes: Winelikes is the social media app that connects wine lovers — from the complete novice to the sommelier — for fun, discovery, education and experiences. With Winelikes, you can learn about wine, develop your preferences and palate, find new favorite bottles and places to visit, and learn what your friends are doing on their own wine journey — all without the distractions you’d typically find on other social media sites.
Sophia Bennett
Balzac Communications and Marketing
sophia@balzac.com
Visit us on social media: LinkedIn Instagram
You just read:
Winelikes, the social media app for wine lovers, is now available to all users
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Sophia Bennett
Balzac Communications and Marketing
sophia@balzac.com