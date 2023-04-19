THE 2023 EDITION OF WINE FUTURE WILL EXPLORE NEW TOPICS AND ADDRESS CURRENT CHALLENGES

IRON MAIDEN´S BRUCE DICKINSON AND NOBEL LAUREATE SIR CHRISTOPHER PISSARIDES AMONGST THE KEYNOTE SPEAKERS
LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine Future was born in 2009 with the inaugural event in Rioja, Spain, a response to the global economic recession from which the international wine industry was looking for opportunities. Wine Future 2023 is a conference that will gather the most influential and respected names of the wine business, as well as voices from other sectors, world leaders, and celebrities. The event will offer solutions to current issues and inspire the many companies and individuals affected around the world.
Many influential and respected names of the wine industry have participated as speakers in the past editions of this conference, including Robert Parker, Michel Roland, Jancis Robinson, Tim Atkin MW, James Suckling, Gerard Bertrand, Miguel Torres, and Angelo Gaja amongst hundreds of other relevant personalities. The summits of Wine Future and Green Wine Future have also featured the keynotes of world leaders and celebrities such as Vice-President Al Gore, Francis Ford Coppola, President Barack Obama, Secretary General Kofi Annan, and numerous others.
Bruce Dickinson, entrepreneur and lead singer of the band Iron Maiden, and Nobel Laureate in Economy Sir Christopher Pissarides are two of the names already confirmed for Wine Future 2023, which will take place from the 7th to the 9th of November 2023 at the Convento de São Francisco in Coimbra, Portugal. The theme for the conference this year will be devoted to “Breaking Down Barriers”. Dickenson will present at the event where he will share his entrepreneurial side, through lectures about his projects full of adventure, determination, and creativity. In addition, the talk will explore the duality of his life between music and business.
Despite being recognized mostly for his connection to heavy metal, Bruce Dickinson is also an entrepreneur and is involved in different creative projects. He’s a master brewer and has created his own brand of beer. Furthermore, he has a strong connection with the aviation sector, as he is a commercial pilot and the current President of Cardiff Aviation. He has also served as Director of Marketing for Astraeus Airlines.
Awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2020, Sir Christopher Pissarides is the Regius Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics, and Professor of European Studies at the University of Cyprus. His research focuses on topics of macroeconomics, notably labor, economic growth, and economic policy. Professor Pissarides will discuss the challenges that the wine industry faces in a potentially unstable economy.
Wine Future 2023 will also address the most important challenges the industry is facing, with a special emphasis on: How to engage new consumers, especially Millennials and Generation Z; The opportunity of diversity, equity, and inclusion; Addressing competition from alternative beverages; How to better communicate and promote wine and its related activities; Improving sales both in the on trade and the off trade; and Working with celebrities and promoting wines at major events and through influencers.
This Edition of Wine Future 2023 will be the biggest meeting dedicated to wine held in Portugal, where, for three days, the main challenges that the wine sector currently faces will be addressed.
Some of the names that have confirmed their participation include Robert Joseph, Alder Yarrow, David Allen, Ferrán Centelles, Justin Noland, Martin Reyes MW, Paul Schaafma, Ntsiki Biyela, Rob McMillan, Sonal Holland MW, Ulf Sjodin MW, Michael Wangbickler and Frederico Falcão amongst many other wine personalities.
For further information and to register for Wine Future Coimbra 2023 please visit www.winefuture.org.
About Wines of Portugal
Created in 2010, the Vinhos de Portugal (Wines of Portugal) brand incorporates the main values and differentiating characteristics of Portuguese wines and is the result of a collective effort to see the unquestionable quality of Portuguese wines recognized internationally. Wines of Portugal was the title sponsor of Wine Future 2021 and in 2023 will also become a co-organizer.
About Chrand Events USA
The team of professionals at Chrand Events has organized world class events working with legendary artists, athletes, and world leaders such as the Secretary General of the United Nations Kofi Annan, President Barack Obama, Vice President Al Gore, Sting, Pink Floyd, Enrique Iglesias, Andre Agassi, Eric Cantona, and Francis Ford Coppola amongst many others. Chrand Events is the founder of the Wine Future Conferences as well as the Green Wine Future summits.
