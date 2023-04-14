Bartenders and mixologists are encouraged to apply for Grappa cocktail contest

The winner will receive a cash prize and recognition on social media.
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hello Grappa!, an E.U.-funded promotional campaign designed to energize Americans around the grape-based spirit, is excited to announce the first-ever Grappa cocktail contest. The competition is open to all bartenders and mixologists in the greater New York City area. People interested in participating must apply by May 15.
The Grappa Cocktail Contest is designed to further educate American consumers on how versatile and delicious Grappa can be in mixed drinks. The ten selected bartenders will devise a cocktail that embodies the Italian way of life and showcases this diverse beverage. They will present their creations at a special event at Hometown - Industry City in Brooklyn on the evening of June 15. The cocktails will be judged by a professional jury of four to five spirits professionals, journalists and influencers. Guests at the presentation event will also weigh in on their favorite. The winner will receive a $3,000 prize and will also be promoted on the Hello Grappa! social media pages and website.
Potential contestants should register for the contest using this Google Form. Instead of answering the last two questions in writing, applicants can address these points in a video of 60 seconds or less and email it to contact@balzac.com. Applicants must also follow Hello Grappa! on Instagram @hellograppa.
The deadline for applications is May 15. Selected contestants will be notified soon afterward. Each will be provided with samples of aged and unaged Grappa they can use to create their cocktail.
Bartenders will be selected based on the following criteria: years of experience, professional certifications and qualifications, and social media presence. Questions can be directed to Balzac Communications and Marketing at contact@balzac.com.
# # #
About Hello Grappa!
Hello Grappa! is an informational and promotional campaign for Grappa GI. The project is promoted by AssoDistil and cofunded by the European Union under Regulation 1144/2014 for the promotional of agricultural products. It is a three-year project (February 2020-August 2023) that includes educational and promotional events in the United States. AssoDistil, the National Association of Ethanol and Spirits Producers, founded in 1946, represents today over 95% of the Italian production of spirits and ethyl alcohol from agricultural raw materials. AssoDistil’s general scope is to promote and protect the interests of the associated companies as well as the whole category.
About Balzac Communications and Marketing
Balzac Communications and Marketing is a PR and marketing agency based in Sonoma, California, that delivers tailored solutions for clients with values that align with its own. Its mission is to guide clients through the process of achieving their vision and transforming their business through sustainable growth, teamwork, transparency and inclusivity. Leveraging more than 30 years of marketing and public relations experience, it has built solutions and strategies that have saved clients time, decreased costs, built brands and helped sell products faster to key audiences. Balzac serves multiple market segments, including luxury beverages, travel, food, agriculture and land, and public policy and government.
The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
