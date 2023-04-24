Negotiations were held with the Commander US Central Command

Submit Release
Today, on April 24, 2023, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev and the Commander of the Central Command of the US Armed Forces, General Michael Kurilla.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of security and regional cooperation. A separate aspect of the talks was the exchange of views on the situation in the region and Afghanistan.

Issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed within the framework of the annual cooperation program in such areas as cybersecurity, information exchange, organization of briefings and training programs on information security.

